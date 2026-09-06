Three Star DL Tory Clark Talks Georgia Tech & Recaps Game Day Visit

Tory Clark has seen his name continue to build on the recruiting space and he as continued to perfect his craft and get better. The 6’4 and 265-pound defensive lineman is rated as a consensus three-star prospect. He is ranked the highest on 247Sports where he boasts an 89 overall rating, the No.27 DL, and the No.32 player in the state for the 2028 class. Clark has interest from South Carolina, Georgia, Ole Miss, Kansas State, Oregon, and several others.

Through two games this season, Clark has eight tackles, one QB hurry, and a half a sack for Woodward Academy. The Eagles are 1-1 to begin the high school football season. Clark recently went to visit the Flats in a highly anticipated matchup vs Colorado on Thursday night and described the experience

“Game day was great. Because of the weather delay, I was not on the field as much! I did connect with DL Coach Simpson before the game and got an opportunity to hear some of the plans to approach the game. The “white-out” was outstanding. From the beginning you could feel the energy & excitement of college game day of the game! The stadium was packed there and was not an empty seat in The Flats,” said Clark.

“Both teams were playing hard and as the game moved on the fans were amazing and you could feel the energy througho,ut the game. Unfortunately GT didn’t win but night games at The Flats is exactly what football is about.”

Despite the loss, Clark still has the utmost confidence in the Yellow Jackets and what they are doing as a program and in developing the team, roster, and organization. He loves what he is seeing from the defensive line and how they play.

“GT overall I believe is being built the right way. It’s a lot of additional resources, staff & people in the football buildings. There have been additions & changes to the football facilities the weight room is outstanding. That Dline is big and athletic. I have talked to Coach Simpson a few times about approach and how they attack the game. Playing in the trenches is physical and you have to be able to stop the run. I have contact with the program weekly I talk with Coach Demas often: about everyday life and how I played on Friday night. It’s good to have those lines of communication and really build a connection,” said Clark.

The connection piece is real and will be a factor to land Clark in the future. He is highly coveted and is a big-time prospect in the state of Georgia. He likes the investment the team has made and their commitment to excellence and winning.

“Coach Key played for GT as offensive lineman and is alumni. When you listen to Coach you can tell he is invested in GT in a big way. There is a commitment to building and winning at GT today. Got to win it makes everything else easier,” said Clark.

There will be a number of other big games this year for the Yellow Jackets on the Flats, where they can invite more top prospects. Clark sits in their own backyard, and it will be intriguing to see how hard they decide to pursue him. Georgia Tech had a major win in the 2027 class, recruiting in-state at defensive line and bringing in several highly ranked, touted prospects for the program's future. Clark is another highly touted recruit. Now the question is to see the level of interest from the Yellow Jackets.