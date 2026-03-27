Three Star OL Kyson Mallard Has Set An Official Visit With The Yellow Jackets

Things are heating up in recruiting with Georgia Tech and Kyson Mallard. Mallard is a former Georgia Bulldogs commit who has reopened his commitment and is pursuing his other options. The Yellow Jackets have maintained their recruitment and continued to make him a priority. One of the key things we talked about back in February was whether he would get an official visit with the Yellow Jackets. That has become a reality. Mallard has scheduled an official visit with Georgia Tech set for June 5-7. Mallard talked about setting the OV with the Yellow Jackets

“It was amazing just to see a school that you're really interested in be interested in you,” said Mallard.

This is key for the Yellow Jackets because we know they want to win the state and continue to recruit and bring in size to fill out the offensive line. Mallard is massive at 6’5 and 310 pounds. When you watch his tape, he is a mauler who has a good technique and moves well for his size. He is equally adept in his pass protection and run blocking. It won’t be easy to land Mallard with teams like South Carolina, Louisville, North Carolina, and Mississippi State pushing hard. However, Mallard likes the Yellow Jackets and everything they represent. Here is what he had to say about the program back when I talked to him in late February.

“I always liked Georgia Tech, you know, and Coach Key, you know, he flew in to the football field to see me, talk to me, had those conversations about O-line, everything. He was the O-line coach, boy, he came in as the head coach. So, you know, he loves to get the O-line man involved in everything, you know, make them look good and look like athletes,” said Mallard.

The Yellow Jackets sit in a good place with Mallard and Shavezz Dixon, who are both standout offensive linemen in the state of Georgia. It is no surprise that head coach Brent Key is continuing to stand out to recruits, especially in-state. Georgia Tech now has a proven model with the success of Keylan Rutledge, Joe Fusile, Malachi Carney, and several others who have been developed under Coach Key. Mallard would be a key win for the Yellow Jackets and the offensive line they want to build in the future. Now, we wait to see if they will be able to pull it off and land Mallard and bring him to the flats.

