Three Star WR Bryan Porter From New Jersey Commits To Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has landed another recruit for the wide receiver room after Bryan Porter announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets. Porter is a consensus three-star prospect. His best rating is on ESPN, where he is ranked as the No. 15 player in New Jersey and the No. 81 WR, with an overall rating of 77.

Porter was offered by the Yellow Jackets back in February and recently went on an official visit back in late May. Porter was highly productive during his junior season, finishing with 29 catches, 590 yards, and eight touchdowns. Porter had his best game against Delbarton, where he finished with five catches, 135 yards, and a touchdown. He scored a touchdown in the first four games to begin the season, all of which resulted in victories.

When you take a look at his tape, Porter shows a player with a strong lower-body frame that doesn’t go down after first contact. One of his best abilities is his ability to adjust when the ball is in the air. He has top-end ball tracking skills that make him a good prospect. He can sky over defenders for a head-top catch, come back for the ball, and even catch the ball through defenders. Porter can make some eye-popping plays with his talent.

He is not the most pristine route runner, but he can create separation. When he catches the ball, he has the ability to break through the first wave of defenders and make people miss. He is pretty elusive in that regard. A lot of the time, defenders bounce off of him, and he has the ability to get up the field pretty effortlessly. That will help him see the field early for the Yellow Jackets.

In his film, he also made a couple of good blocks on the perimeter and showed that he can be a solid perimeter blocker. Overall, he is a solid prospect and will have a chance to show the coaching staff his unique talent when he gets to the Flats.

The Yellow Jackets now have Porter and Kaden Howard committed to the wide receiver room. Both are unique in their own ways and possess different skill sets. One is a speedy, dynamic wide receiver who is capable of taking the top off the defense. He can be a deep ball threat and also can take short routes to the distance with just a sliver of space in the open field in Howard. Porter is more of a possession-wide receiver with standout ball skills that will suit this offense, thanks to the spectacular grabs he can make.

Overall, the Yellow Jackets needed more wide receivers to feel out the 2027 class. They will probably add another wide receiver to fill things out to complete the class at that position. Overall, it has been a stellar two weeks for the Yellow Jackets, who are on the edge of having a top 25 class. They are up to 17 commits and have made a lot of noise, landing five blue-chip prospects. They aren’t done just yet and will be more particular with their next prospects.

