9 Bold Predictions For Fall Camp In August For Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is just a few weeks away from fall camp and there are things to watch this year when it starts up in August. Today, we make some bold predictions on what could happen in fall camp for the Yellow Jackets. Let's take a closer look

1. Alberto Mendoza will elevate his game to another level

Mendoza is a highly underrated quarterback not just in college football but also in the ACC. He is a workaholic who has been coming in early and staying late and has this unmatched want to be the best. That is infectious and contagious and is disseminated to the team. I think Mendoza takes it up a notch in fall camp and proves why he is a franchise quarterback for the Yellow Jackets. There is no better time to do it than right before the season, and if the spring is any indication, he should be able to do it in August and for the entirety of the season.

2. The Offensive depth question will be answered

While there were some struggles in the spring game for the offensive line, I think that question gets answered for the Yellow Jackets. When you look at some of the guys on the offensive line like Courtlin Heard, Courtney Heard, Markell Samuel, Favour Edwin, Jordan Floyd, and Will Reed, Georgia Tech should have a good offensive line with depth that can come in and help the starters if there is an injury or in certain packages. We need to see more after some of the struggles in the spring game with the defensive line. The areas to watch are pass protection and generating more of a push in the run game. Those will be vital in the run game and the overall success of the offense. You never know what can happen, and the depth will have to be ready if they are called in this season for the Yellow Jackets. I think Georgia Tech fans will be able to rest with what they see at fall camp.

3. Someone unexpected will emerge in the wide receiver room

There are different names you could point to that will emerge at the wide receiver spot. Some of the names that don’t get talked about are Evan Haynes, Debron Gatling, Jeffar Jean-Noel, Darnell Collins, Chris Elko, Kentrell Davis, Cal Faulkner, Jaiven Plummer and Rahkeem Smith. Dalen Penson and Isaiah Fuhrmann are expected to contribute, but an unsung hero will emerge in this group to help this team. There is a lot of opportunity, especially with the likely rotation of the receivers, who could have a role once starters go out. Someone has to take a step forward in this room, so keep your eyes peeled on a name nobody is talking about.

4. The Tight End Room Will Be The Best Group On Offense In Fall Camp

Now hear me out. You can go running back or even quarterback here. However, the Yellow Jackets have a number of tight ends that can dominate and play at a high level. Names to watch will be Gavin Harris, Kevin Roche Jr, Spencer Mermans, and Chris Corbo. We saw what Roche Jr. and Harris could do in the spring game and throughout practices. We didn’t see what Corbo and Mermans could do because of the battle with some injuries. However, they should be healthy and whole for the fall and showcase their talent. The combination of these four is really good and should be able to make some noise in fall camp. The defense will certainly have their hands full.

5. Braylon Outlaw will follow up a great spring with a good fall camp

Outlaw has been standing out with the coaching staff and will be fully ready to go for fall camp. After opening some eyes in the spring, he will be a factor in camp and could find himself getting reps and rotating in with the starters. That doesn’t mean he will start, but it means that he can have a role on the team in 2026. Despite the linebacker room having a litany of veterans, having young and athletic linebackers could pay dividends

6. A young running back will emerge out of the backfield not named Malachi Hosley or Justice Haynes

I think the name to watch here is J.P Powell. The young running back gave us a good glimpse of what he can do on the gridiron in the spring. Despite limited reps in the spring game, he had three carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was for 54 yards for Powell. Hosley said at ACC media days that the Yellow Jackets would run two running backs in formations this season on the field. That is relevant because Powell could find minutes when this formation is used during the season, with his efficiency and explosiveness, that could be useful for the Yellow Jackets not only in the running game but also in the passing attack. He is an underrated pass catcher but one that could do damage. He has everything he needs to be a factor this year, and fall camp will be another opportunity to do so.

7. Tae Harris will steal the show at fall camp

The sophomore defensive back will be a player to watch in fall camp for the Yellow Jackets. The second-year safety has the skill set and talent to be a player that dominates fall camp and constantly makes plays. He already showed his freshman year what he is capable of, and the role he is taking on learning the nickel position only adds to his repertoire. The Yellow Jackets haven’t had that versatile of a defensive back in quite a long time. Think about being able to deploy a safety in the box, and you need a third and short, and you need a play in the backfield, and Harris comes down like a heat-sinking missile to make a play. It changes the complexion of your defense. Georgia Tech finally has that type of player playing safety.

8. A true freshman will be a factor at the cornerback position.

This is a position with a bunch of players who will be factors, especially veterans, with two added from the transfer portal. The two incoming freshmen will be ones to watch for the Yellow Jackets, especially with them being blue-chip prospects. Jaedyn Terry and Traeviss Stevenson are going to have something to say in fall camp. Who it will be remains to be seen. However, both have great potential and talent that should help them have a role this upcoming season.

9. Derry Norris Jr will be a factor on the defensive line

While a lot of the attention and focus has been on Tawfiq Thomas, Christian Garrett, and Christian Speakman, I think the name that will emerge for the Yellow Jackets on the defensive line and has a role will be Derry Norris Jr. He is 6’4 and 300 pounds and could be a major factor in the defensive run game. The Yellow Jackets struggled in defending the run last season and will need to shore that up in 2026 to take a step forward. Norris will show in fall camp that he can rotate in and make a difference.