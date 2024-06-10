Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings (6/10)
Going into a big weekend of official visits, Georgia Tech had the 13th ranked recruiting class in the ACC. After the weekend, they had jumped all the way up to 5th.
June is always a big month for recruiting and Georgia Tech had a tremendous day yesterday, earning six commitments and now vaulting into the top 25 of the recruiting rankings on 247Sports. After hovering around No. 50, the Yellow Jackets now rank 22nd in the country and 5th in the ACC. Clemson, Syracuse, Stanford, and Wake Forest are the schools that are ahead of Georgia Tech, but Georgia Tech's average recruit rank of 87.35 is higher than everyone ahead of them in the ACC rankings except for Clemson. It was a tremendous job by Key and his staff and they have a chance to continue to move up.
Georgia Tech was able to land three-star ATH Jamauri Brice, three-star safety Fenix Felton, three-star tight end Connor Roush, three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay, four-star cornerback Dalen Penson, and three-star wide reciever Sam Turner. All of these players were nice gets for Georgia Tech and help set the foundation for the class.
Other commitments around the ACC this weekend were three-star edge LeBron Williams committing to Cal, three-star wide receiver Jamar Browder committing to NC State, three-star wide reciever Semaj Fleming comitting to Boston College, three-star linebacker Beckham Barney committing to Cal, three-star cornerback Timothy Merritt committing to Miami, three-star safety Sheldon Robinson committing to Virginia Tech, three-star cornerback Robert Jones III committing to NC State, and others.
There are still going to be plenty more big commitments and schools to watch the rest of the month. Florida State and Miami are two schools to watch right now. They are recruiting some high-caliber players and might go on a serious run of commits here soon.
Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (6/10)
1. Clemson
2. Syracuse
3. Stanford
4. Wake Forest
5. Georgia Tech
6. Duke
7. SMU
8. Virginia
9. North Carolina
10. Louisville
11. Miami
12. Cal
13. Boston College
14. Virginia Tech
15. Florida State
16. NC State
17. Pitt