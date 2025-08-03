Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings: Where Every ACC Team Stands At The Start Of August
While the Summer recruiting season has been put on hold as practice gets started up around the country, there are still a number of recent commitments that have shaken up the ACC recruiting rankings.
The recent news on the trail has not been great for Georgia Tech. Last weekend, the Yellow Jackets lost one of their top commitments when offensive line prospect Bear Fretwell flipped his commitment to Alabama. The Yellow Jackets had been recruiting Fretwell for a long time and will continue to do so, but it might be hard to pull him away from the Crimson Tide.
Yesterday, Georgia Tech was not able to land 2026 four-star defensive lineman Anthony Lonon Jr, who comitted to rival Georgia instead. Now, it was always going to be an uphill battle to land Lonon due to his ties to UGA, but he would have been a great addition to the Yellow Jackets class. Currently, Georgia Tech's class ranks 40th in the nation and 11th in the ACC. Let's see how Brent Key and his staff can close over the next few months in this class.
As of today, there is no ACC team with a class in the top ten (per 247Sports), but there are a couple of teams that are close.
Miami still holds a slim lead over Clemson and Florida State for the top class in the conference, but just barely. The Hurricanes hold the No. 12 overall class in the country. Mario Cristobal has pulled in the conference's top class for three straight seasons and is in position to do so again.
The Tigers had one of the best classes in the country when the cycle first started and while it is still a very good class, Clemson finds themself behind Miami and outside of the top ten. If Dabo Swinney and his program have the kind of season that many are expecting, could they charge up the rankings.
The most interesting class in the conference might be North Carolina. The Tar Heels have a whopping 35 commitments and have the No. 4 class in the conference and 18th in the country. Now, the sheer volume of commitments in the class has North Carolina near the top, but give credit to Bill Belichick and his staff for landing these players.
SMU, Syracuse, Louisville, Stanford, Boston College, and Cal round out the top ten in the ACC.
Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (as of 8/3 per 247 Sports)
1. Miami
2. Clemson
3. Florida State
4. North Carolina
5. SMU
6. Syracuse
7. Louisville
8. Stanford
9. Boston College
10. Cal
11. Georgia Tech
12. Pittsburgh
13. Duke
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Virginia
17. Virginia Tech