The NCAA transfer portal is now open from today until January 16th and there is going to be a lot of roster movement across the country.

Georgia Tech is going to be seeing a lot of change on the offensive side of the ball, especially at the quarterback position. Haynes King is out of eligibility and presumed starter Aaron Philo announced earlier this month that he intended to enter the transfer portal.

Speaking of Philo, he already has a projected landing spot. When he entered the portal, it was assumed he would follow former OC Buster Faulkner to Florida and he has already landed a number of predictions to do so from analysts who cover the transfer portal.

What does Georgia Tech do now?

Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down what Georgia Tech's options are going to be going forward now that Philo is officially in the portal:

"It is a tough spot for the Yellow Jackets to be in with so many of their coaches leaving. They also lost running backs coach Norval McKenzie to Virginia Tech. It’s been a massive overhaul on the coaching staff this offseason for the Yellow Jackets. Prior to Philo leaving, Georgia Tech had done a good job of retaining its players, with not a lot of them leaving for other opportunities.

Philo was in line to be the starting quarterback after waiting his turn behind King. He led the Yellow Jackets to a couple of big time victories in his career. One was on Thursday night against NC State, where he ran for the game-winning touchdown to secure a victory. The other was the upset of No.4 Miami at home in 2024 that handed the Hurricanes its first loss of the season.

Even this year, he stepped up in the absence of Haynes King in the Gardner-Webb game and went 21-28 for 373 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception. Philo also put together a productive spring for the Yellow Jackets and continued to prove he is the quarterback of the future.

A good thing for the Yellow Jackets is that they do have Graham Knowles, who should be in line to compete for a starting job. Georgia Tech also has Grady Adamson, whom they picked up from Deer Creek High School (Oklahoma) in the 2025 cycle. Cole Bergeron was a massive flip and pickup for the Yellow Jackets in the 2026 class. Bergeron was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and played for one of the best high schools in Louisiana, St. Thomas More.

You can expect, even with a good quarterback room, for the Yellow Jackets to pursue a veteran in the transfer portal. There are a number of good-looking quarterbacks who will be available. You have Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola, Florida's DJ Lagway, Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby, and Notre Dame's Kenny Minchey among some of the options for Georgia Tech. Certainly, the Yellow Jackets will pursue one of these guys and bring them in."

