Georgia Tech Legacy MJ Burnett Commits To Play for the Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech has landed legacy safety MJ Burnett, who announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets this afternoon. His dad, Morgan Burnett, played for the Yellow Jackets before enjoying a 10-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns.

Safety MJ Burnett (@mjburnett23) has just committed to Georgia Tech according to his Instagram.



Legacy Jacket and son of Legend of the Flats Morgan Burnett.



Huge addition to the 2027 class for Brent Key and company!https://t.co/HvAse51H9E — Alex Farrer (@AFarrersports) June 4, 2026

Big Recruiting Win

It was a battle, and the Yellow Jackets were able to beat out Georgia and Alabama for his services. It does show the difference in recruiting for the Yellow Jackets in-state and how much staying power they have with recruits.

One of the main recruiters for Burnett is new defensive backs coach Vinny Sunseri, who was able to close the gap and put for the Walton standout safety. Burnett recently took an official visit to the Flats on May 29-31st.

Burnett is a player who began to gain traction after a stellar junior season, and more offers followed suit for the defensive playmaker. Burnett finished his sophomore season with 45 tackles, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and a PBU. He had one of his best games against McEachern, finishing with 11 tackles and a tackle for loss. Despite the loss, Burnett finished with three interceptions in that game alone and a forced fumble.

According to Rivals Composite, Burnett is a three-star prospect, the No.37 safety, the No.49 player in Georgia, and the No.442 player nationally. Burnett is ranked on every recruiting platform.

What does he bring to the table?

Burnett is a rangy safety with great instincts who can play any defensive back position. He can play the star/nickel, free safety, strong safety, and even cornerback.

What makes him special is what he can do in coverage. He reads the field well and has the range and speed to close down zones and go and get the football. He gives the Yellow Jackets a defensive playmaker with a lot of upside and potential.

With his 6’4 frame, he is also not afraid to put his body on the line and come up and be aggressive in the run game. He has good form tackling and makes plays in the backfield.

Here is when I broke down his film back in December.

While this pickup may be underrated, it gives the Yellow Jackets a young player who can be a playmaker for them and one who can play a role early in his career. If he can understand offenses and know how to respond and change things on defense by knowing where to be, he should be playing early on for the Yellow Jackets.