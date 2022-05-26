2023 Athlete Che Ojarikre Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is looking to get their first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class and they are always on the lookout for new prospects. One of the prospects that Georgia Tech has been targeting in the last week is Che Ojarkikre, an athlete that plays at Denmark high school right in the state of Georgia.

This is one of several offers that Georgia Tech has been sending out recently. They have been taking a look at several in-state prospects and are hoping to add some talent in the summer months before the season starts.

There is going to be some competition for Ojarikre, including some in-state competition. Georgia State and Georgia Southern are some of the schools that are going to be vying for the services of Ojarikre. All of these offers have come in the month of May, which shows that schools are finally starting to take notice of how talented he is.

Look for Georgia Tech to try and schedule a visit with the talented player and get him on board this recruiting class.

