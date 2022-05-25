Skip to main content

2023 Running Back Trey Cornist Sets June Visit Date to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is going to get a visit from the talented running back from Cincinnati

The month of June is where recruits like to take their visits and check schools out. It has turned into one of the busiest months of the year and one where a lot of college coaches are trying to get some of their best prospects on campus for camps and visits. 

One of the guys that Georgia Tech has been trying to get is Cincinnati-based running back Trey Cornist has set his official visit date for June 10th. This is going to be the first official visit of the year for Cornist and the Yellow Jackets coaching staff is going to hope they can make a good pitch to the talented running back. 

Cornist is a bigger running back at 6-0 210 LBS and runs with power and physicality. This would be a good addition to the 2023 recruiting class for Georgia Tech and one they will be fighting hard for. 

Marshall, Purdue, and Tennessee State are some of the other offers for Cornist. Keep an eye on his other official visit plans and when other offers come in. 

