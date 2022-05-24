2024 Four-Star Quarterback Will Visit Georgia Tech in June

One of the best quarterbacks in the 2024 Recruiting Class is going to take a visit to Georgia Tech in June

June is always one of the busiest months of the year when it comes to college football recruiting. Prospects from different classes are going out to take visits, both official and unofficial, and schools are hosting camps to see the recruits in action in person.

One of the bigger recruits that Georgia Tech will be hosting is 2024 four-star quarterback Adrian Posse from Miami, FL. Posse plays at Columbus High School and will be taking a host of visits in the month of June, with Georgia Tech being one of his many stops.

While it is just one visit, it is always good to get a player of Posse's caliber on campus. This is the kind of quarterback that can make an instant impact at any program that he decides to go to. Posse has size at 6-4 205 LBS and a strong arm that he has shown off this spring and summer

Posse has not taken many visits in 2022 and his most recent was to the University of South Florida. It is too early to say who could be the leader for the talented quarterback and every school on his visit list is going to get a chance to make an impression on the young quarterback.

