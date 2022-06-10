2023 Defensive Lineman Gensley Auguste Will Take Official Visit to Georgia Tech

Defensive lineman Gensley Auguste is the latest prospect to take his official visit to Georgia Tech

In what is shaping up to be a very busy weekend on the flats, one of the more intriguing defensive line prospects is going to be among the visitors. Gensley Auguste from West Orange, New Jersey, is going to be making his way down south to check out Georgia Tech.

At 6-5 255 LBS, Auguste is still growing and has a big frame to grow into where he can develop as an every-down pass rusher and impact defensive lineman. He was offered a few months ago by the Yellow Jackets coaching staff and now he is going to be in town for a visit.

There are other programs that the Yellow Jackets are going to have to fend off for Auguste, including some of their ACC rivals. Louisville, Virginia Tech, and Syracuse have offered and West Virginia, Marshall, and Maryland are others that have as well.

Georgia Tech has a commitment from one defensive end in the 2023 recruiting class already with Anthony Little. Auguste would be a nice pairing with Little and would give the Yellow Jackets two promising pass rushers for the future.

