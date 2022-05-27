2023 Edge Target Zachariah Keith Names Georgia Tech in his final 12 schools

One of Georgia Tech's top targets at the edge position has Georgia Tech among his final 12 schools

One of the top defenders that Georgia Tech is after in the 2023 recruiting class has named his final 12 schools and the Yellow Jackets are among them. 2023 Edge Zachariah Keith from Douglas County High School in Douglasville, GA released his top 12 schools recently and it is a good sign for the Yellow Jackets that they are among the final group.

One of the more recent visits was an unofficial to Georgia Tech back in March. He was once committed to Georgia Tech, but de-committed and opened his recruitment back up in January. The Yellow Jackets have kept recruiting Keith and he is one of their top targets.

Some of the schools in his final 12 are going to be tough to beat out. Tennessee, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Missouri, Mississippi State, West Virginia, and UCF are among the other schools that Keith is seriously considering.

Look for the coaching staff to try and get Keith back on campus at some point this summer and into the fall. He is a talented prospect that is right here in the state of Georgia and should be a top priority.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

2023 in-state linebacker Ashton Heflin sets official visit date to Georgia Tech

2024 four-star quarterback will visit Georgia Tech in June

Top 2023 wide receiver target Hilton Alexander has Georgia Tech in his final six schools

2023 running back Trey Cornist sets June visit date to Georgia Tech