2023 Quarterback Colton Joseph Schedules Third Visit to Georgia Tech

2023 Recruiting Class Target Colton Joseph will be making his third visit to the Flats in June

One quarterback target that has made himself familiar with Georgia Tech is California-based quarterback Colton Joseph. Joseph does not yet possess a Georgia Tech offer, but it is telling that he is coming back across the country to visit Georgia Tech for the third time.

Joseph took his first visit to Georgia Tech on March 29th and just had his second visit on May 20th. He will be back on June 16th, which is the date for Georgia Tech's quarterback camp.

The camp is where Joseph's offer could be coming in because the coaching staff is going to be able to see him throw again in person and that does matter. Joseph has a talented arm and is going to get every chance to prove that he is a power five caliber quarterback this summer.

Joseph's only offers so far have come from the service academies, Army, Navy, and Air Force. Look for those to grow as he visits more schools this summer, however.

