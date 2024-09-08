2024 ACC Football Power Rankings: Week Three
Another week is in the books in the ACC and it feels like there is not much clarity after the top three teams.
Miami had an easy matchup vs FAMU, Clemson annihilated App State, and Louisville pulled away late from Jacksonville State. Those three teams seem like the clear top three, but what about everyone else?
Syracuse got arguably the biggest ACC win yesterday by beating Georgia Tech and transfer quarterback Kyle McCord continues to look fantastic. Cal went on the road and beat Auburn Virginia had a comeback win over Wake Forest. There is still plenty to sort out heading into week three.
17. Florida State (0-2, 0-2)- Last week: 17
FSU was off this week and they will be trying to get their first win of the year next week vs Memphis.
16. Wake Forest (1-1, 0-1)- Last week: 12
Despite Hank Bachmeir throwing for over 400 yards, Wake could not get the win over Virginia and their bowl hopes took a serious hit in the process. This felt like a game that Wake needed to win and they could not get stops all game. They have a huge task next week when they face Ole Miss, who is firing on all cylinders to start the season.
15. Stanford (1-1, 0-0)- Last week: 15
They took a little bit to get going, but Stanford finally pulled away from Cal Poly last night and won 41-7. The Cardinal will have the week off in week three.
14. Virginia Tech (1-1, 0-0)- Last week: 16
Virginia Tech did get the win, but they did not look very good doing so, especially on offense. This team still seems like they can't move the ball consistently, but their defense looked better than it did against Marshall. Can the Hokies avoid the upset next week vs Old Dominion?
13. SMU (2-1, 0-0)- Last week: 9
SMU continues to look shaky to start the year, but unlike when they played Nevada in week zero, the Mustangs could not pull out a win. The quarterbacks have been inconsistent and the offensive line has looked bad through the first three games. SMU has a lot to figure out before their next game.
12. NC State (1-1, 0-0)- Last week: 6
NC was hoping to prove their week one close call vs Western Carolin was a fluke, but after getting blown out by Tennessee, the Wolfpack look like a team with lots of problems. The offense outisde of K.C. Concepcion is dreadful and the defense could not stop the Tennessee offenes, especially the running game. They should get a win vs Louisiana Tech next week, but this does not look like a team that can contend in the ACC right now.
11. Pitt (2-0, 0-0)- Last week: 11
It looked like Pitt would drop in these rankings for much of yesterday's game vs Cincinnati, but credit to Pat Narduzzi's team because they fought hard and the offense got going in the second half in their big comeback win over the Bearcats. The defense still looks very shaky, but the Panthers are 2-0 and have their rivalry game vs West Virginia coming up.
10. Duke (2-0, 0-0)- Last week: 13
It was not pretty for Manny Diaz's team on the road vs Northwestern, but Duke got the overtime win and they got a win that was crucial for their bowl game hopes this year. The offense is still a question mark, but they stil have time to get things figured. out. The Blue Devils host UConn this week.
9. Georgia Tech (2-1, 1-1)- Last week: 2
Yesterday was a nightmare for the Georgia Tech defense. After looking improved through the first two weeks, the Yellow Jackets defense looked like the 2023 version of themselves. The pass rush was non-existent vs Syracuse yesterday and the defensive backs had a hard time sticking with the Syracuse receivers. What might be more troubling though is that the running game could not get going against a Syracuse team that allowed 255 yards rushing to Ohio the week before. Georgia Tech has a lot of work to do, but they should get a win vs VMI this weekend before going to Louisville.
8. Virginia (2-0, 0-0)- Last week: 10
Tony Elliott has done a good job so far this season in getting his team ready to play and UVA got a huge win yesterday vs Wake to start the ACC slate for them. After seeing Maryland get beat by Michigan State on Saturday, that game looks very much winnable and a potential 3-0 start is on the table for the Cavaliers.
7. North Carolina (2-0, 0-0)- Last week: 7
A pretty ho-hum week for UNC against Charlotte. They took care of business and got the win, but they were far from dominant. The Tar Heels should stay right here in next week's rankings after they face NC Central.
6. Cal (2-0, 0-0)- Last week: 14
Cal's defense was fantastic yesterday against Auburn on the road yesterday and the Golden Bears stunned the Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Justin Wilcox coached a great game and Cal is another team whose bowl game hopes got a serious boost with a win this weekend. Cal faces San Diego State this Saturday.
5. Syracuse (2-0, 1-0)- Last week: 8
Credit to Fran Brown and Syracuse for getting the win as an underdog yesterday vs Georgia Tech. The passing game looks great to start the year and the defense stepped up in a big way against a very good Georgia Tech offensive line. It looks like the Orange are going to have an offense that can keep them in most ACC games they play.
4. Boston College (2-0, 1-0)- Last week: 5
It was a tough call between Boston College and Syraucse for No. 4, but I think the Eagles have looked more impressive in both of their games, while Syracuse was only impressive to me yesterday. The Eagles rolled Duquesne this week and they could make a big statement this weekend when they travel to Missouri to face the Tigers.
3. Louisville (2-0, 0-0)- Last week: 4
It is starting to feel like their is a gap between the top three teams in the ACC and the rest of the conference. The Cardinals started a little slow yesterday, but they eventually rolled over Jacksonville State and head into their bye week healthy and looking good. Their first real challenge of the year will come in week four when they host Georgia Tech.
2. Clemson (1-1, 0-0)- Last week: 3
Man, did the Tigers need that. After being embarrassed by Georgia in week one, Clemson took their frustrations out on App State yesterday and blew them out by the first quarter. There are still questions there for the Tigers, but they responded exactly how you would want. They have a bye week before they face NC State.
1. Miami (2-0, 0-0)- Last week: 1
Miami faced an overmatched FAMU team yesterday, but they domianted and left the game healthy. Cam Ward looked great and the defense looked fast and dominant. Miami will be heavy favorites vs Ball State next weekend.