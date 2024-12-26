2024 Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Tech vs Vanderbilt Final Score Prediction and How to Watch
For the final time of 2024, it is game week for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are playing in their second consecutive bowl game and for them to end the season with eight wins, they are going to have to defeat Vanderbilt. Like Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt has made a habit of playing their best against top opponents, getting a win over Alabama and almost knocking off Texas and LSU. These two teams have a lot of similiarities and it should make for one of the top bowl matchups of bowl season.
Game Preview
Coming into this game, the No. 1 thing to watch is going to be how Georgia Tech handles the absences of some players. Eric Singleton Jr (transfer portal), Corey Robinson (transfer Portal), Romello Height (transfer Portal), Kyle Efford (injury), Taye Seymore (transfer portal), and Rodney Shelley (injury) are regular contributors for the Yellow Jackets that are not going to be playing in the game. How will these absences affect the game?
The good news for Georgia Tech is they are going to have Haynes King, Jamal Haynes, Malik Rutherford, Chase Lane, and the offensive line at their disposal. They are going to be facing a Vanderbilt defense that ranks 50th in points allowed per game and 75th in total yards allowed per game. Commodores head coach Clark Lea is one of the best defensive coaches in the country and will bring a great game plan tomorrow. The weakness of the Vanderbilt defense lies in the secondary. The Commodores defense ranks 99th in passing yards allowed per game and this could be a game where King and the passing game have a lot of success. Rutherford, Lane, Abdul Janneh, and Bailey Stockton are the pass catchers to watch in the game tomorrow. The run game is the bread and butter of the Georgia Tech offense, but Vandy is 44th in rush yards allowed per game. While not an elite run defense, it is solid and could give Georgia Tech some problems. When the Yellow Jackets run the ball well, they typically win.
How will the losses of Efford, Height, and Shelley affect the defense? Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country and plays well in the biggest games. He has some intriguing weapons who could pose matchup problems for the Yellow Jackets tomorrow as well, particularly their leading receiver tight end Eli Stowers. Georgia Tech has had some problems in games this year when matched up with athletic tight ends and preventing Stowers from making big plays. Containing Pavia is going to be a challenge, especially without three of the better players on the defense. What will defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci have planned for this game?
Here is how you can watch tomorrow's game.
TV: ESPN
• Play-by-Play: Dave Neal
• Analyst: Aaron Murray
• Sideline Reporter: Ashley ShahAhmadi
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 371
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Prediction
This should be one of the best bowl games of this bowl season and a great matchup between two of the best quarterbacks in the country. I think the Yellow Jackets offense is going to be set up for more success in this matchup, despite the loss of Singleton, but will they be able to contain Pavia and this offense? I think their defensive line steps up in a big way and the Yellow Jackets end the season with a win.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 27, Vanderbilt 21
