Georgia Tech Football: Players To Watch On The Yellow Jackets Friday vs Vanderbilt
It’s the final game of the season for the Yellow Jackets who look to finish strong in the Birmingham Bowl against Vanderbilt. It will be a good evaluation period for Georgia Tech as they look to build momentum and get a good look at how the roster will look going into 2025. Some players are starting and getting a chance to showcase their potential with guys leaving for the transfer portal. Here are some of the players to watch on Friday in Alabama.
QB Haynes King- When healthy, King has been one of the best players in the ACC, and for the Yellow Jackets King threw for 1,910 yards and 11 touchdowns. Perhaps his most impressive stat was his 11-1 touchdown to interception ratio. He also completed 72.5% of his passes which was one of the highest in college football this past season. One of his best performances came against rival Georgia. King went 26-36 for 303 yards and two touchdowns. He was even more impressive on the ground rushing for 110 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. King put together a valiant effort and very nearly put his team on his back and led them to a victory. He is the unquestioned leader of the Georgia Tech program and the success of the team lies on his shoulders. The Yellow Jackets got great news after King announced he was coming back for another year to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets will have one of the best quarterback rooms in the country in 2025 with King and Aaron Philo being in that room.
OL Ethan MacKenny- After the departure of Corey Robinson who entered the transfer portal and left for Arkansas after the regular season concluded. Robinson had been a starter for some of the season for the Yellow Jackets and played well. Now with the departure of Robinson, it is time for the Yellow Jackets to evaluate MacKenny who impressed in 2023 as a starter. MacKenny got a lot of experience as a true freshman being named all-American by ESPN and On3. He appeared in 10 games and made eight starts at left tackle, registering 526 snaps in his first season. He is only a sophomore but will have a chance to solidify his position heading into 2025 with a good performance against Vanderbilt. He certainly has the capabilities to do so and will be one to watch for the Yellow Jackets moving forward.
WR Malik Rutherford- It will be interesting to see what impact Rutherford can have. We know how good Rutherford is and he was one of the best players on offense this season for the Yellow Jackets. Rutherford finished with 59 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns. His best game of the season came against Georgia State where he finished with seven catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. Rutherford averaged 18.7 yards per catch and gave the defense fits with his deep-threat ability. After the season concluded, Rutherford planned to hit the transfer portal but then he withdrew his name and decided to return. Rutherford has improved his numbers every year in catches and yards since his journey began with the Yellow Jackets in 2021. Make no doubt about it the Yellow Jackets needed Rutherford back to be successful and it was major for the program to get him back.
Related Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Release Depth Chart for Bowl Game Matchup vs Vanderbilt
Former Georgia Tech Wide Reciever Eric Singleton Jr. transfers To Auburn
Georgia Tech Football: Malik Rutherford Withdraws Name From Portal, Will Play Last Season With Yellow Jackets