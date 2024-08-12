2024 Bowl Projections: Georgia Tech Gets Matchup With Group Of Five Team in Latest Projections
The 2024 College Football Season is inching closer and is less than two weeks away. The season is going to start with a big ACC matchup between Georgia Tech and Florida State and the Yellow Jackets are coming off of their first bowl appearance since 2018 and their first bowl win since 2016. There is some momentum with the program for the first time in quite a while and while they do have a tough schedule in 2024, they should be able to find a a way to get to another bowl game.
Who might the Yellow Jackets play and where might they play? 247Sports analyst Brad Crawford has Georgia Tech going to the Military Bowl to face UAB and had this to say about the potential matchup:
"As the saying goes, there's no bigger jump for a coaching staff in transition than Year 1 to Year 2, so go with Trent Dilfer and the Blazers showing positive strides here as a 6-6 finisher in getting to bowl eligibility. Expectations are a good bit higher for the Yellow Jackets, who welcome back Haynes King, the former Texas A&M quarterback who tossed a career-best 27 touchdowns at Georgia Tech last fall."
UAB is hoping for better results in Trent Dilfer's second season as their head coach. UAB went 4-8 in his debut season, but they are hoping to make a bowl game in 2024.
This would be a bowl game that I think Georgia Tech would be heavily favored in, mostly due to their strong offense and what should be an improved defense.
The game against Florida State is going to be a huge matchup to kick off the season. Florida State is the defending ACC champion and the preseason pick to win the league again. Georgia Tech might be a 12-point underdog in the game, but they have the firepower to keep this game close and possibly pull off an upset. It is going to be the start of a daunting schedule for the Yellow Jackets, but they could propel themselves to a huge start with a win in this game.