Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Have a Chance to Land One of the ACC's Best Offensive Line Recruiting Classes
Georgia Tech has been an impressive team on the recruiting trail so far this year. They currently have the No. 5 class in the ACC and could make their biggest splash of the Brent Key era next week. Five star offensive tackle Josh Petty, who plays at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell (GA) is going to make his decision on August 12th and the Yellow Jackets are right in the thick of things. While Florida State has been viewed as the leader for the past few months, Georgia Tech has gained momentum in the recruitment and they are trying to fight off Florida State and Ohio State for what would be perhaps the biggest win for Georgia Tech in the modern recruiting era.
Bringing in Petty would enhance what has already been a stellar offensive line class for Georgia Tech. They have two four-star offensive linemen in the class and Petty would give them their third blue-chip player at the position, setting the Yellow Jackets up very well at the position.
Yesterday, Key and his staff landed four-star offensive lineman Damola Ajidahun, who plays at Duluth High School in Georgia.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Ajidahun is the No. 232 player in the country, the No. 25 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 34 player in the state of Georgia. This summer, he took official visits to Georgia Tech, Georgia, USF, and Ole Miss.
Here is the scouting report on Ajidahun, courtesy of our own Najeh Wilkins:
"Ajidahun stands at 6’6 and 280 pounds and is very nimble for his size. He plays predominantly left tackle for his high school team the Duluth Wildcats, a team that has made the playoffs twice in the past three seasons. When you look at his film, you can see that Ajidahun is excellent at setting the edge against opposing defensive linemen.
He is an excellent finisher of blocks and has great versatility. Very rarely do you see a tackle being able to be athletic enough to be used as a puller in the running game and create a large hole for running backs in high school. Predominantly a left or right guard is used for this role. In pass protection, he is great at locking down his side and finishing with pancake blocks.
Ajidahun had such a good season in 2023, that he was named a first-team all-region selection this past year for Duluth as a junior, by Georgia High School Football Daily."
One of Georgia Tech's earliest commitments in the 2025 class was four-star offensive lineman Justin Hasenhetl, who plays at Rabun Gap High School in Georgia. He is the No. 314 player in the country, No. 17 offensive line in the country, and No. 41 player in the state of Georgia.
Three-star prospects Jimmy Bryson and Kevin Peay are underrated prospects and good evaluations by the coaching staff.
If Georgia Tech can find a way to land Petty, they could have a claim to be the ACC's top class at the position. Florida State has five star OL Soloman Thomas on board and four-star guard Peyton Joseph as well and landing Petty would certainly give that distinction to the Seminoles. Miami has one blue chip offensive lineman in their class according to 247Sports, Clemson has one, SMU has one, and North Carolina has one. You can argue Georgia Tech has the 2nd best offensive line class in the conference already and adding Petty should put them above Florida State, though the Seminoles still have a very good class.
Georgia Tech is a team that is built in the trenches on the offensive side of the ball, as they had the top rushing attack in the ACC last season and one of the top pass protecting units. Key and offensive line coach Geep Wade are continuing to build the team like that and this offensive line class shows it.