2024 Bowl Projections: Where Does Georgia Tech Land In National Bowl Projections Following Loss to Syracuse?
I understand most won't want to hear about bowl projections right now for Georgia Tech after losing to Syracuse on the road, but this team can still get to the postseason. The Yellow Jackets still have a tough schedule, but some of those teams look less intimidating than they did before the season. Virginia Tech has had a rocky start to the season, NC State just lost 51-10 to Tennessee, and Notre Dame just lost as a 28-point favorite vs Northern Illinois on Saturday. Now, I am not saying that those games are suddenly easy now, but just that a path to the postseason still exists if they can correct their mistakes from Saturday.
There are some interesting projections from national media outlets about bowl projections for the Yellow Jackets. ESPN analyst Kyle Bonagura has the Yellow Jackets headed back to Tampa for the Gasparilla Bowl but instead of playing UCF again, he has Georgia Tech matched up with Big Ten foe Michigan State, who is 2-0 after a close win vs Maryland. The other ESPN projection from Mark Schlabach has Georgia Tech going to El Paso to play in the Sun Bowl vs Washington State, who just had a big win over Texas Tech.
Over at 247Sports, analyst Brad Crawford sent the Yellow Jackets to the Holiday Bowl to face Indiana, who is off to a 2-0 start under new head coach Curt Cignetti. Here is what Crawford said about the matchup:
"Two surprise stories from the ACC and Big Ten, the Yellow Jackets and Hoosiers have never met on the gridiron. Georgia Tech's stay in the top 25 after beating Florida State and Georgia State was short-lived this season following Saturday's loss at Syracuse."
In Brett McMurphy's Bowl Projections for the Action Network, he does not have Georgia Tech making it to a bowl game.
There is still a long way to go this season for Georgia Tech and their next chance for a victory will come on Saturday vs VMI (3:30, ACC Network Extra)