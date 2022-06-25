Georgia Tech Football Gets Commitment From Newnan Tight End Justyn Reid

The month of June is coming to a close for Georgia Tech Football and they are looking to close out the busiest month of the summer with more recruiting momentum. They did that on Friday night when Justyn Reid, a tight end prospect from Newnan High School, gave his commitment to Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech already has a commitment from Newnan High School in linebacker Ashton Heflin and they got his teammate to come on board tonight.

Reid is still a relatively under-the-radar prospect, but it is not hard to see why Georgia Tech would be intrigued by a prospect like Reid. At 6-6 235 LBS, Reid already possesses the intriguing size to be a mismatch problem as a receiver and he could shine in that role.

When you watch Reid on film, his ability to make tough catches in the end zone stands out, as does his ability to win one-on-ones. He will need to further develop his game, but the potential is clearly there once he gets coached up and in the weight room.

Georgia Tech appears to be trying to find more mismatch-type players with size at both the wide receiver and tight end positions. There is clearly an effort to get bigger and more athletic for the coaching staff and this is evidence of that.

