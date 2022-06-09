2025 Cornerback Dylan Lewis Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

Normally, it would feel like it is too early to start looking at offers that are being made for prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. But when the prospect is a local player that is picking up steam in the recruiting process, it is worth mentioning. Dylan Lewis, a cornerback prospect that plays at nearby Milton High School, recently received an offer from the Georgia Tech coaching staff and it is one of many that he has received since the start of June.

Lewis plays at one of the best high schools in the state of Georgia and it is a school that has other division one prospects on the team. It can be easier to get noticed that way, but Lewis is already a really talented player and the coaching staffs have taken notice.

Since the start of the month, Lewis has seen big-time offers come in from schools like Tennessee, Pittsburgh, and Maryland. Per his Twitter account, he was on a visit to Florida this week as well.

Obviously, 2025 is a couple of recruiting cycles away, but this is a name that fans should be getting to know already and keep an eye on in the coming years.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Former Georgia Tech head coach Paull Johnson on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Kevin Parada was named a finalist for Buster Posey Award

Georgia Tech adds Latvian guard Fred Pauls Bagatskis for the 2022-2023 season

Former Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe works out for Los Angeles Lakers