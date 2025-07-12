2025 Georgia Tech Football Position Breakdown: Running Backs
Fall Camp is getting closer Georgia Tech fans.
With ACC media days now almost one week away, the season is starting to come into focus and this season has the makings to be a special one on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets return a good mixture of veteran talent while also adding in freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes in program history. They supplemented that talent in the transfer portal with veteran additions in the winter and spring transfer windows as well, and that has fans and analysts alike feeling optimistic that Georgia Tech will be a top half team in the ACC this season. Can they be something more?
Georgia Tech has had one of the top rushing attacks in the ACC since Brent Key took over as the head coach and Jamal Haynes has been at the center of that for the past two seasons. Haynes is back for one last season on The Flats, but how does the rest of the room look?
Let's preview this year's running back room for the Yellow Jackets.
Who is Returning?
Haynes is going to be the leader in the backfield for Georgia Tech again. He had a productive season in 2024, rushing for 944 yards on 169 carries and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per carry, but he had to deal with some nagging injuries throughout the year. If he can stay healthy, Haynes should be one of the best running backs in the country. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Haynes earned a 67.9 overall grade in 567 snaps.
Who develops into the No.2 back is going to be interesting, and there are a couple of candidates who are coming back from last year's team. Chad Alexander carried the ball 58 times for 280 yards and one touchdown, earning a 62.3 overall grade on PFF (197 snaps). Alexander also battled injuries last season and is looking to build off the positive things he did in his first real action as a Yellow Jacket.
Another running back that battled injuries was freshman Trelain Maddox. Maddox is a physical runner, but only managed to get 17 carries for 67 yards, earning a 67.1 overall grade in 43 snaps.
The question about this group is going to be the health of this room. Each running back complements the other well, but they have all rarely been healthy at the same time. If they can, this could be one of the ACC's best rooms.
Who are the newcomers?
Georgia Tech dipped into the transfer portal to find running back depth and landed on of the most productive running backs in the portal.
Last season at Penn, Malachi Hosley ran for 1,192 yards on 191 carries and also had nine touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. In 2023, Hosley carried the ball 121 times for 723 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry.
CBS Sports analyst Will Backus named Hosley one of the top "Gems" from the FCS Level of the transfer portal:
"Hosley was a finalist for the 2024 Walter Payton Award after rushing for 1,192 yards and nine touchdowns on 191 carries. Though he was a workhorse at Penn, he'll have to make the most of his opportunities at Georgia Tech, which returns one of the best running backs in college football in Jamal Haynes. Both Hosley and Haynes should benefit from whatever timeshare that Tech's coaching staff settles on."
Hosley is the favorite to be the No. 2 running back heading into the season, but what about the freshmen?
J.P. Powell was a four-star running back in the 2025 class and has tremendous speed. Fellow true freshman Shane Marshall was a signing day flip from Minnesota. What could they bring to the table this season? It is always tough for true freshman to see the field, regardless of position, but they both bring something unique to the running back room and Brent Key has been trying to build quality depth at the position since he was hired.
Summary
If healthy, this room has huge potential. Haynes is one of the best in the country, Hosley was highly productive at the FCS level, Alexander and Maddox flashed in limited time, and both Powell and Marshall are talented. Georgia Tech should have one of the top rushing attacks in the country this season and look for Haynes to be mentioned as one of the top draft eligible running backs as the season goes on.