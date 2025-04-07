2025 NFL Draft: ESPN Draft Analyst Labels Jackson Hawes the Best Blocking Tight End In The Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is nearly two weeks away and Georgia Tech has a number of prospects that are going to possibly be drafted and start their NFL careers and one of them is tight end Jackson Hawes. Hawes participated in the Senior Bowl, the NFL Combine, and Georgia Tech's pro day, seeing his stock continue to climb. Hawes has built a reputation as one of the best blocking tight ends in this draft and is projected to be picked at some point in the draft.
When naming the best blocking tight end in the class, ESPN Draft analyst Matt Miller piced Hawes:
"A tone-setter in the run game, Hawes displaces defenders as an in-line blocker, and he can wrap or lead from wing alignments."
At the NFL Combine, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah echoed the same thing,calling him an "Elite and awesome blocker".
Jackson Hawes 2025 NFL Combine Results:
Height: 6’ 4 1/2’’
Weight: 253 lbs
Hand Size: 9 1/8’’
Arm Length: 32 1/8’’
40-Yard Dash: 4.83
Bench Press: NC
Vertical Jump: 34.5’’
Broad Jump: 10’ 1’’
Three-Cone Drill: NC
Hawes was put in a tough position with Georgia Tech having to replace Dylan Leonard (NFL), Luke Benson (NFL), and Brett Seither (injury) were all missing from the 2023 team and for anyone that is familiar with the Yellow Jackets offense, they know how important tight ends are to how successful the running game is, as well as being the occasional pass-catching threat. Hawes took that challenge and was one of the best run-blocking tight ends in the ACC which got him invited to the Senior Bowl in Mobile (AL), where he played well in. Hawes played a big role in the Jackets ranking among the top 35 nationally in rushing offense (187.0 ypg) and the top 5 in fewest sacks allowed (0.69 pg)last season.
Prior to his arrival on The Flats, Hawes caught 35 passes for 371 yards over four seasons at Yale (2019, 2021-23). He was a second-team all-Ivy League selection in 2022.
Hawes, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end, caught 51 passes for 566 yards and six touchdowns over his four-year collegiate career, which began with three seasons at Yale (2021-23) before he transferred to Georgia Tech for his fourth and final season in 2024. In addition to his pass-catching ability, he is widely regarded as one of the best blocking tight ends in the nation and played a big role in the Jackets’ success running the ball and protecting the passer last season
Here is the scouting report on Hawes, courtesy of NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
Overview
"Hawes is a thump-and-drive tight end with the technique and fire to help make a difference in the run game as both a lead/move blocker and at the point of attack. Hawes proved he could move from the Ivy League to the ACC and fit right in despite the step up in competition. There are correctable areas as a run blocker but his demeanor and size make it easier to project his move to the NFL in that area. He’s limited as a route runner and pass catcher, so a roster spot will need to be secured with a steady diet of physicality. Hawes has Day 3 value with a chance to earn NFL snaps."
Strengths
- Salty demeanor makes him an extension of the offensive line.
- Dips and explodes hips into targets to dig them out.
- Roughed up Florida State defenders for most of the game.
- Accurate hands and balanced base quickly put him into sustain positioning.
- Impressive hand usage and technique in pass protection.
Weaknesses
- Low-volume target with small sample size as a pass catcher.
- Limited quickness creates modest range as a route runner.
- Needs to work back to the ball to improve contested catch success.
- Can be tardy to settle his feet into contact as a move blocker.
- Feet can get too stationary in his pass pro.