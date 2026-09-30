2027 Matchup Between Georgia Tech and Tennessee Gets New Date

Georgia Tech is going to be making a trip to Knoxville, TN next season, as part of the home-and-home series that was scheduled and that game today got a date. The matchup between the Volunteers and the Yellow Jackets is going to be played in the "New week one" for the 2027 season and that date is August, 28th. The new week one is going to be what college football fans used to call "week zero" and the college football calendar is going to be getting a bit of a transformation next season.

Last month, the NCAA Division I FBS Oversight Committee approved legislation to move the standard start of the college football season up one week, to what was previously known as “Week 0,” beginning in 2027. Next season’s Georgia Tech-Tennessee matchup was originally scheduled to be played on Sept. 11, 2027.

2027 at Tennessee is now a Week 1 matchup 🏈



The Yellow Jackets and Volunteers will open the season at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 28, 2027.



🗞️ https://t.co/lpQVGmQBUq#StingEm pic.twitter.com/LgNkVKPhKO — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 30, 2026

Updated 2027 schedule

Georgia Tech is going to be playing two non-conference games against SEC opponents next season, with the Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs being on the schedule. The ACC opponents for the Yellow Jackets were recently announced, though the dates will be given at a later date:

Aug. 28th- at Tennessee

Nov. 27th- vs Georgia

Home games include a matchup with Georgia, Hampton, and ACC games vs California, Pittsburgh, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. The road slate includes Tennessee, Boston College, Florida State, Miami, SMU, and Wake Forest.

Will Georgia Tech be in position to compete?

Georgia Tech hosted the Volunteers earlier this season and the Yellow Jackets were not ready to compete, though they were feisty early on in the game.

The Yellow Jackets held a brief lead against Tenenssee after a blocked punt made it 10-7, but things started to spiral after that. Quarterback Alberto Mendoza threw a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six, that really turned the game in favor of Tennessee. Georgia Tech gave up nearly 300 yards rushing and could not make life difficult for first-year quarterback Faizon Brandon.

Tennessee will still be a talented team next season and Neyland Stadium is one of the toughest places to play. It will be a huge challenge no matter what for the Yellow Jackets next season.

Sitting at 1-3 this season, Georgia Tech is focused on trying to turn things around during their bye week and then host undefeated Duke next Saturday. During his media availability yesterday, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key addressed the fan frustrations with how the team is performing:

“I'm a massive Georgia Tech fan, right? Even if I wasn’t the coach and I'd be pissed as hell at the head coach, if I was out there in the stands, I'd be pissed off. I'd wonder what in the hell is going on. We got to get it fixed. That's the reality of it. So, I'm not saying anything other than what's coming from the bottom of my heart. And you know, I stood in front of the team this morning and had a long meeting with them and spoke the same way, but also the reality of things have to change,” said Key.