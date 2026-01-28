2028 TE J.C. Wessel Picks Up An Offer From Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has sent an offer to 2028 TE J.C. Wessel, who is beginning to create some buzz about himself. Wessel picked up one of his very first offers from the Yellow Jackets and dived into his most recent offer.

“I’m very blessed and excited for the offer, it’s one of my first, so I’m excited to see what the future holds. It’s all up to God, man. I got offered a scholarship to play football. 3 coach Jimmy Smith, the new running backs coach, offered, and he’s a very awesome guy, first time meeting him and had good vibes,” said Wessel.

He is planning a visit in the future sometime to come and see the Yellow Jackets and get to the Flats.

“Sometime I plan to visit. I could see myself playing there, but it’s all up to God and what he wants me to do. We will see what he has in store,” said Wessel.

Wessel plays for Frederica Academy in St.Simons Island and is a two-way athlete. He is equally as good on the gridiron and the hardwood. On the field, he finished his sophomore year with 18 catches for 330 yards and three touchdowns. He also contributed on the defensive side of the ball, finishing with 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack. He is 6’6 and 225 pounds, and his frame is physically imposing. He has a high catch radius, strong hands, and the ability to break away from defenders when he catches the ball in stride. He has made a number of highlight plays skying over defenders and hauling in tough, contested catches.

He recently performed well at the Navy National Combine and even won TE MVP. Here are a couple of clips where you can see how he gets in and out of his breaks, separates and locks onto the football.

One of the more physically impressive underclassmen in San Antonio this week: Frederica Academy (Ga.) 2028 TE J.C. Wessel.



Already holds offers from Maryland, Purdue, Princeton and Georgia State. @John1cannon pic.twitter.com/72mMGg72Gl — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) January 9, 2026

A player who is young and raw but can certainly morph into a top tight end with the right coaching. Pittsburgh and Florida State are some other schools that have sent offers his way, and schools that have interest in Wessel. A thing to watch is if he will get on campus for any unofficial visits, if the Yellow Jacket coaches visit him in the spring, and if he can get on campus for a game-day visit. The Yellow Jackets have a number of big games at home in 2026.

