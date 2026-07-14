How Georgia Tech Can Once Again Prove Doubters Wrong In 2026

Georgia Tech is projected to win under 6.5 games this season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, which is in line with many Vegas projections for the Yellow Jackets in 2026. They have been underrated heading into the season and are seen as a team they finish middle of the pack. One of the most recent perplexing polls was the ESPN FPI.

Georgia Tech ranked No.48 and was behind the likes of Florida State and North Carolina in that poll. A little bit perplexing to see, especially after the season Georgia Tech had and the steps they took forward. Today, we look at how they can show the doubters they are wrong.

How can they prove them wrong?

Another strong start to the season. It is simple for the Yellow Jackets. They were doubted entering last season, even with Haynes King and some of the adjustments they made. They didn’t let it stop them, and instead used it as fuel and began the season with an 8-0 record and soared as high as No.7 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Now, this year will be a tougher task to achieve that, but the Yellow Jackets need a good start in the first quarter of the season. They must handle business against Colorado, Tennessee, Mercer, and Stanford in the first few games. If they can handle that stretch and emerge victorious, they will be in a good spot.

From there, they have to take care of business at home to set up a big road game at Virginia Tech. That will be a game that many in the ACC have penciled in as a major one in the standings, especially with James Franklin as the head coach. Another win will only deepen the doubt.

From there, they have three more big games on the schedule against Louisville, Clemson, and Georgia. If they can go 2-1 in those three games, they stand a good chance of being in a great position to contend for an ACC crown and even potentially find themselves in the college football playoff.

They did much better than the odds suggested last season, with a strong start. What ailed them was how the defense played late in the season, and some of their struggles running the ball.

For these reasons, you saw head coach Brent Key acquire major talent like Justice Haynes and Alberto Mendoza to help this team take the next jump. They have the infrastructure in place. Now, it is just taking advantage of it.

To have doubters eat their words, the Yellow Jackets have to win the big games, finish strong at the end of the season, and overcome the adversity that struck them last season. If they do those things, they should be in a good position to take the next step and shock people.

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