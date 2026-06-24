3 Second Year Georgia Tech Players Who Must Take The Next Step Forward

Georgia Tech has a number of second-year players who must take the next step forward in their careers for the Yellow Jackets to take the next step as a program. Let’s take a closer look at those names who must emerge in 2026.

1. Jordan Allen

Allen has big shoes to fill, but he proved last year that you can lean on him when you need him the most, and he will deliver. He got better as the season wore on for the Yellow Jackets and was relied on more. Allen has taken the offseason seriously, learned every position in the wide receiver room, and taken on leadership this year for the Yellow Jackets. He should be a go-to guy on the offensive side of the ball with his playmaking and big-play ability. If he can be as versatile as he has been preparing himself to be, Allen could have an All-ACC caliber season. He is known as a deep-play threat and has thefor his ability to take the short routes to the distance with his explosiveness. If Allen plays at a high level, it may be hard to stop the Yellow Jackets offense. They will desperately need him to take a step forward in 2026.

2. Dalen Penson

Penson decided to switch positions this offseason from cornerback to wide receiver to help out the offense. The former four-star prospect was a good receiver back at Sandy Creek during his time there. Now, he goes back to where he was comfortable and hopefully can provide a spark to a wide receiver room that will need it. We saw some glimpses of Penson during the spring, but unfortunately, we didn’t see him during the spring game because he was out. Despite the limited time, he impressed the coaching staff. The Yellow Jackets desperately need someone to emerge on the opposite side of Jordan Allen and as another weapon. Head Coach Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets are banking on Penson to be that player.

3. Joseph Ionata

Ionata has been one of the constants on the offensive line despite coming over from Alabama and having to get familiar with a new scheme and offense under coordinator George Godsey. He has handled it beautifully and has emerged as the guy for the Yellow Jackets at the center position. Last year, Georgia Tech had a lot of rotation and different players starting at center in Harrison Moore and Tana Alo-Tupuola, but it looks like they have stability now at the position with Ionata. The first thing that catches your eye with him is his physicality and ability to move defenders in the run game, which bodes well for what the Yellow Jackets want to do as a team. If Ionata can have a big year on the offensive line, then it should allow this offense to thrive.

Honorable Mention: We have mentioned his name a lot in Tae Harris, who should be one of the leading candidates to break out, which is why we didn’t mention him as a player that must take the next step. It is expected that Harris will be next year.