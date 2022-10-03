A trio of Georgia Tech Players Earn Conference Players of the Week Honors

Georgia Tech went on the road and upset Pittsburgh this past weekend and had some standout performances from a few players in the game. Today, those guys earned recognition for their great performances on Saturday night and it is the first time that any Georgia Tech player has earned player of the week awards this season.

Hassan Hall, Charlie Thomas, and Gavin Stewart were honored for their performances as the running back, linebacker, and specialist of the week in the ACC, respectively.

Hall was the best player on the Georgia Tech offense this past week and had 20 carries for 157 yards. He averaged nearly eight yards per carry and was explosive when he got the ball in his hands.

Charlie Thomas only played one half of football but made a tremendous impact on the defense with seven tackles, a fumble recovery, and an interception. Thomas is the best player on the team week in and week out and certainly could be earning more rewards this season for his play on the field.

Gavin Stewart replaced Jude Kelley as the kicker this week and responded with a 4/4 field goal performance and two extra points. Georgia Tech's special teams had been among the country's worst heading into the week and they would not have won this game without Stewart being the kicker.

These three guys helped propel Georgia Tech to a big upset last week and the Yellow Jackets are going to need them to keep putting out performances like this if they want to continue winning.

Hall, Stewart, and Thomas all deserved these awards this week and congrats are certainly in order for them.

