ACC Championship Odds: Georgia Tech Remains A Favorite Reach Charlotte After A Hectic Week Five In The ACC
Georgia Tech keeps winning and is now 5-0 for the first time since 2014. As each win continues to come, the pressure and the media will continue to come to the Flats. The win against Wake Forest wasn’t their best effort, and the Yellow Jackets have yet to play a complete game in 2025, but the win shows they are battle-tested and can make key plays on both sides of the ball in critical stretches of the game. We saw that a lot on Saturday, especially with the Clayton Powell-Lee interception on the two-point conversion that sealed the victory for the Yellow Jackets.
After the win, how do the Yellow Jackets look in terms of their chances to win the ACC? Let’s take a closer look at the updated odds after Week 5.
ACC Championship Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech has the second-best odds to win the ACC. Miami remains the leader and saw their odds improve despite being on a bye week from +115 to -115. Georgia Tech saw its odds drop slightly from +370 to +430.
Here is how things look after week five:
1. Miami- -115
2. Georgia Tech- +430
3. Louisville- +1000
4. Florida State- +1100
5. Virginia- +1300
6. Duke- +1500
7. SMU- +1800
8. California- +2200
9. Clemson- +8000
10. Pittsburgh- +10000
11. Virginia Tech- +12500
12. North Carolina- +15000
13. Boston College- +30000
14. Wake Forest- +30000
15. NC State- +30000
16. Stanford- +30000
17. Syracuse- +30000
Much-Needed Bye Week
Georgia Tech will be on a bye week this upcoming week and will play Virginia Tech in a few weeks at home. The betting lines for that game haven’t come out yet via Fanduel Sportsbook. However, going forward, Georgia Tech should be favored in the remaining games except when they play Georgia on Black Friday.
Head coach Brent Key said it best about the upcoming bye week and how much the team needs it to recharge and refocus on the goals they have for the season. Georgia Tech will look to iron out the kinks and play the football they are capable of, which can lead to bigger things down the road.
“Yes. Yes. We've got to recharge. We've got to mentally get ourselves back and ready to go. You know, the physical part, yes, everyone, you know, thinks about the physical part, but the mental grind of it, you know, as it starts to mount, as the season starts to mount,” said Key. “So, yeah, it could come at a better time. I'm very excited, you know, very, very fortunate we are as a team, but also really happy and excited that we're able to come out of this with a win and finish off that first part of the season. We're in the endurance phase now of the season. We're in that endurance phase.”
“Everybody comes out of the gate sprinting. In the last third of the season, you see the finish line. But this middle part, that's the endurance phase. Endurance doesn't mean taking it easy. It doesn't mean coasting through it. Endurance is that you're out in the middle of the ocean, you swim all the way out there, and now you turn around, and it's just as far to go back, and you can't see either side. That's endurance now. We've got to have that for the next four or five weeks. Then we get into that final sprint towards the end. There's a big test of our identity as a football team today. We talked about that prior. We all just saw last night how quickly it can disappear. I'm proud of these guys for the way they played the second half and the way they finished the game.”
Georgia Tech will refocus and take the bye as a chance to get right for the rest of the season and the critical middle part of the season.
