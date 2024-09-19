ACC Football: Predictions For Every Week Four Game
It is time for another week of ACC Football.
While some teams are still working to get through their non-conference slate, some big conference matchups steal the show in the ACC in week four. Clemson hosts NC State in what might be the Wolfpack's last chance to show they are still a contender in the ACC. Georgia Tech travels to Louisville, Virginia Tech hosts Rutgers, Miami tries to avoid the upset vs South Florida, and Boston College looks to end Michigan State's perfect record.
I went 9-2 last week, an improvement over the 8-5 record I had in week two. My overall record is now 30-9.
Note: I will be providing a full preview of Louisville vs Georgia Tech tomorrow.
So who will be the winners in the ACC this week?
Friday, Sept. 19th
Stanford at Syracuse (-8.5), 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Syracuse got the week off after upsetting Georgia Tech and they will return to action with a Friday night matchup vs Stanford. This could be upset territory, but I think the week off will have helped Syracuse and they will be focused coming into the game. The passing attack will be too much for the Cardinal on their long road trip.
Final Score: Syracuse 31, Stanford 20
Saturday, Sept. 21st
NC State at Clemson (-20.5), 12:00 p.m. ET, ABC
The Tigers got a week off after blowing out App State and they are back in action vs an NC State team that is starting true freshman CJ Bailey at quarterback. Bailey is talented, but facing Clemson's defense on the road is a tough task as a freshman. I think there is a chance that NC State's offense looks better with Bailey, but I have a hard time seeing this one be a close game.
Final Score: Clemson 38, NC State 17
James Madison at North Carolina (-10.5), 12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
The Tar Heels would quietly be 4-0 if they won this game, but it could be an upset spot for James Madison. UNC ran the ball well with Omarion Hampton in their win vs NC Central and while I still have questions about their passing attack, I don't think James Madison is good enough to exploit them.
Final Score: North Carolina 34, James Madison 24
Virginia (-3.5) at Coastal Carolina, 2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
UVA had a disappointing performance at home vs Maryland last week and now has to go on the road to face an undefeated Coastal Carolina team. The Chanticleers avoided being upset by Temple last week and are hoping they can take down an ACC opponent at home and it certainly is possible. Can the Cavaliers have a bounce back performance on offense after scoring only 13 points last week? I think they will and get a close win.
Final Score: Virginia 38, Coastal Carolina 35
Rutgers at Virginia Tech (-3.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
This game is flying under the radar, but both of these teams could use a win here. The Hokies have been unimpressive in pretty much every game this season after coming into the year with a lot of hype while this would be a huge win for Rutgers to come on the road and beat their old Big East foe. Expect this team to be a low-scoring game and I trust Rutgers more to win this game.
Final Score: Rutgers 20, VT 17
Youngstown State at Pitt (-25.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
After comeback wins over Cincinnati and Pitt, is this a potential let down spot for the Panthers? I would not be surprised at a slow start, but Pitt pulls away and reaches 4-0.
Final Score: Pitt 45, Youngstown State 14
Duke (-14.5) at Middle Tennessee State, 4:00, p.m. ET, ESPNU
Duke has a chance to reach 4-0 under Manny Diaz and while you can point to their easy schedule, this team has had to replace a lot from the Mike Elko era and it is still impressive. Can they continue that this week on the road and not be caught looking ahead to their rivalry game with North Carolina? I think they do.
Final Score: Duke 34, MTSU 23
TCU (-3) at SMU, 5:00 p.m ET, CW Network
Similar to Rutgers-Virginia Tech, both of these teams need this win. TCU blew a massive lead vs UCF last week while SMU has looked bad in nearly every game this season and they have benched quarterback Preston Stone. The loser of this game is going to be reeling a little bit and it could really ruin their season. Did I forget to mention that this is a huge rivalry? This is one of the most intriguing games of the weekend and I am rolling with the Mustangs at home, but with zero confidence.
Final Score: SMU 30, TCU 27
Miami (-16.5) at South Florida, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
This is being pointed out as a potential upset spot for Miami, but I am not buying it this week. I think South Florida's performance vs Alabama is going to have Miami on full alert this week and I don't think the Bulls can block Miami or throw the ball well enough to pull the upset. This feels like one of those upset spots that everyone talks about and then the game is a blowout.
Final Score: Miami 48, USF 21
Cal at Florida State (-2.5), 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2
It has been ugly for Florida State this year, but somehow they are still favored at home vs Cal. The Semioles offense has been terrible this year and facing a good Cal defense does not seem like a recipe for success. While Cal is not the most explosive offense either, it is hard to trust FSU right now. Cal gets the win on the road.
Final Score: Cal 24, FSU 17
Michigan State at Boston College (-6.5), 8:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Boston College played well on the road vs Missouri last week, but was unable to pull off the upset against the Tigers. Now, freshman quarterback Aidan Chiles brings the Spartans to Boston to try and get to 4-0 and this game will mean a lot to both teams. This is an upset spot, but I think the Eagles running game is the difference.
Final Score: Boston College 24, MSU 20