ACC Football: Predictions For Every Week Two Game
Week Two is here and while there are still some projected lopsided matchups in the ACC in week two, there are some big time games that could impact the ACC race and the playoff race.
NC State has a huge opportunity for the conference when they play Tennessee this weekend in Charlotte, Cal travels to Auburn, Pitt faces Cincinnati, and No. 23 Georgia Tech takes on Syracuse on the road. Could we start to get a little bit of a clearer picture when it comes to the ACC race?
Note: I will not be picking Georgia Tech and Syracuse here.
I went 13-2 last week, with the only losses coming by Virginia Tech losing to Vanderbilt and Florida State losing to Boston College.
So who will be the winners this week?
Friday, Sept. 6th
1. BYU at SMU (-11.5), 7:00 p.m. ESPN2
SMU looked better last week against a terrible Houston Christian team and now they are going to face their toughest test of the year. BYU is not projected to be one of the better teams in the Big 12, but SMU did struggle with Nevada in week zero and a double digit spread against a power four opponent does seem like a little much here. SMU wins but does not cover
Final Score: SMU 34, BYU 24
2. Duke at Northwestern (-2.5), 9:00 p.m. ET, FS1
Both teams got a win in week one and if both teams are hoping to make a bowl game this season, they might need this game. This should be a low-scoring game, but I usually favor the home teams in these kinds of games. Northwestern wins a rock fight type of a game.
Final Score: Northwestern 20, Duke 14
3. Pitt at Cincinnati (-1.5), 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Pitt's offense looked improved last week with new quarterback Eli Holstein, but their defense did give up 24 points to Kent State. Was that just a week one problem or the sign of something bigger? Like Duke and Northwestern, both of these teams might need this win for their hopes of getting to a bowl game. I don't have a lot of confidence in either team so I will once again revert to picking the home team.
Final Score: Cincinnati 31, Pitt 28
4. Louisville (-29) vs Jacksonville State, 3:30 ESPN+
Louisville handled Austin Peay with ease last week and Jacksonville State got blown out by Coastal Carolina. I'll keep this short and sweet and say the Cardinals win big here.
Final Score: Louisville 45, Jacksonville State 10
5. Cal at Auburn (-13.5), 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Cal is making the long trip out East to Auburn, AL to face the Tigers and when these two teams played last year, Cal kept it close. I think Auburn is an improved team though and the Golden Bears sturggled to put together anything on offense against UC Davis. Cal does have Jaydn Ott, but I think they are not going to be able to go on the road and win, though this game could be one that surprises.
Final Score: Auburn 34, Cal 20
6. Duquesne at Boston College, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Even if Boston College is still feeling good after beating Florida State, they should win this by a comfortable margin.
Final Score: Boston College 41, Duquesne 7
7. Charlotte at North Carolina (-22.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
North Carolina lost starting quarterback Max Johnson last week, but this is not the week that this is going to matter. Charlotte looked really bad last week against James Madison and I don't like their chances against Omarion Hampton and the Tar Heels rushing attack.
Final Score: North Carolina 38, Charlotte 10
8. Marshall at Virginia Tech (-20.5), 4:30 p.m. ET CW Network
Can Virginia Tech bounce back after their loss to Vanderbilt? That is the question this week as the Hokies try and get their first win of the year against the Thundering Herd. Virginia Tech got off to a slow start last week, but did settle in before losing in overtime. Marshall is not a strong team and while I still have doubts about Virginia Tech after last week, they should win this week.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 31, Marshall 10
9. FAMU at Miami, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Miami is just hoping to stay healthy after this game. They should win by any number they choose.
Final Score: Miami 55, FAMU 0
10. Cal Poly at Stanford, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Like Miami, Stanford should win this game by a large number.
Final Score: Stanford 45, Cal Poly 13
11. Virginia at Wake Forest (-1), 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Both of these teams could use this game as momentum in their quest to make a bowl game. Both teams got easy wins last week against FCS foes and this game will be interesting to see play out. I trust Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson at home to get the big win.
Final Score: Wake 27, UVA 24
12. Tennessee (-10) vs NC State, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
The biggest game involving an ACC team this week. After the first weekend, everyone is down on NC State after a lackluster game vs Western Carolina and everyone is loving Tennessee after their big win. This line has moved in the Vols favor since last week. I think Tennessee's passing game is going to be too much for NC State and I did not like the way the Wolfpack could not run the ball last week consistently. Tennessee wins the big game in Charlotte.
Final Score: Tennessee 35, NC State 20
13. App State at Clemson (-16.5), 8:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Speaking of teams that need a bounce back, Clemson is hoping to bounce back from their blowout loss vs Georgia. App State is thought to be a contender for the group of five playoff spot and they hope to show they can hang with Clemson this weekend. While I am not buying Clemson's offense after their recent performance, I am buying their defense. I think they control the game and Phil Mafah has a big day on the ground. Clemson gets a win on Saturday.
Final Score: Clemson 28, App State 13