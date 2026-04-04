LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs California Baseball, Game Two Score

Bottom of the 9th

Charlie Wilcox is in to finish the game on the mound for Georgia Tech. He gets a scoreless 1-2-3 inning and the Yellow Jackets win. They get the series victory and move to 25-5 overall and 11-3 in the ACC. Series finale is tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. ET

Top of the 9th

Another scoreless inning for Georgia Tech. Yellow Jackets lead 7-2 heading to the bottom of the 9th

Bottom of the 8th

Caden Spivey entered the game to replace Lankie and gets a 1-2-3 scoreless inning. GT leads 7-2 heading to the 9th

Top of the 8th

Schmidt draws a leadoff walk, but GT goes down in order after that. Yellow Jackets lead 7-2 heading to the bottom of the 8th

Bottom of the 7th

An error and a single with two outs put two runners on and then an RBI single gave Cal their second run to make it 7-2. Lankie got the final out and GT leads by five heading to the 8th

Top of the 7th

A one out double and two out walk put two runners on, but the Yellow Jackets can't take advantage. GT leads 7-1 heading to the bottom of the 7th

Bottom of the 6th

Jake Lankie replaced Barfield in the 6th and pitches a 1-2-3 scoreless inning. GT leads 7-1 heading to the 7th

Top of the 6th

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for GT. Yellow Jackets lead 7-1 heading to the bottom of the 6th

Bottom of the 5th

Brett Barfield is in to repalce Buursema. He strikes out two and pitches a scoreless inning. GT leads 7-1 heading to the 6th

Top of the 5th

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for GT. Yellow Jackets lead 7-1 heading to the bottom of the 5th

Bottom of the 4th

An error and a single put two runners on and then after a double play advanced the lead runner to third, a wild pitch scored the first run of the game for Cal. Buursema got the final out though and GT leads 7-1 heading to the 5th

Top of the 4th

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for the Yellow Jackets. GT leads 7-0 heading to the bottom of the 4th

Bottom of the 3rd

Another scoreless inning for Buursema and GT leads 7-0 heading to the 4th

Top of the 3rd

Advincula got a leadoff double and then Hernandez made it 6-0 with a two-run home run. Schmidt followed it with a solo home run and the Yellow Jackets led 7-0. Cal got the final three outs, but Georgia Tech is in control

Bottom of the 2nd

Buursema strikes out two in a 1-2-3 scoreless inning. GT leads 4-0 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

Daniel gets a leadoff single, but Georgia Tech can't add to the lead. Yellow Jackets lead 4-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Buursema gives up a leadoff double, but strikes out two and GT leads 4-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

A single from Burress, a walk from Lackey, and then a one out walk from Hernandez loaded the bases for the Yellow Jackets in the first inning. Schmidt drove in Burress to make it 1-0 and then Zuckerman stepped up to the plate and launched a three-run home run to push the lead to 4-0. Kerce struck out to end the inning, but GT leads 4-0.

Pregame

RHP Porter Buursema (0-1) is the starter for Georgia Tech tonight and here is how Georgia Tech is going to line up:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. C Vahn Lackey

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. SS Carson Kerce

8. LF Caleb Daniel

9. DH Will Baker

Georgia Tech jumped on Cal early last night, leading 9-0 after the first inning and it was smooth sailing from there. The Yellow Jackets offense methodically was able to get all the way to 17 runs before Cal even got on the board. It was a strong night for the bats and for starter Tate McKee.

What does game two have in store for us tonight?