ACC Power Rankings: How did week 10's results shape the conference picture?

There are only three weeks left in the college football regular season and conference championship races are beginning to come into focus.

One team that is not anywhere near the conference championship picture is Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets' dismal season continued on Saturday night in Atlanta with another blowout loss, this time to Louisville, and for the first time in the Brent Key era, Georgia Tech won't be going to a bowl game; and a 2-10 season is a real possibility, given they still have to play Clemson, Wake Forest, and Georgia.

When it comes to our power rankings, how did week 10 shake things up?

17. Georgia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC). Last week: 17

No change here. Georgia Tech is arguably the worst team in the power four conferences and things look grim for them heading into the final three games of the season. The offense can't get anything going, largely because of a poor offensive line, and the defense remains a disaster. A rivalry matchup with Clemson is up next for the Yellow Jackets.

16. California (3-6, 2-4). Last week: 16

The Golden Bears were off this week and travel to Virginia next Saturday to resume play.

15. NC State (4-5, 2-4). Last week: 14

The Wolfpack were stomped by Duke on Saturday, but the news that matters most to NC State fans is that former quarterback Philip Rivers is reportedly coming back to Raleigh to be the head coach. NC State hosts Syracuse next weekend.

14. Stanford (4-5, 2-4). Last week: 15

Stanford was off this past weekend and will be back in action next Saturday vs Virginia Tech.

13. Virginia (4-5, 2-4). Last week: 13

Virginia was off this past Saturday and will be back in action next weekend vs Cal.

12. Boston College (4-5, 2-4). Last week: 11

Boston College battled with Florida State on Saturday at home, but their defense could not find a way to get a stop. That loss all but ended the outside hope that BC could make a bowl game and now they have to travel to Notre Dame to face the Fighting Irish, who are riding high off their win vs Miami.

11. Florida State (4-5, 2-4). Last week: 12

Credit to Florida State and interim head coach Rick Stockstill. The Seminoles went on the road and continued to fight and play hard, despite all the turmoil and change in the program over the last week. The Seminoles will try and keep their postseason hopes alive next Friday night at Pittsburgh.

10. Syracuse (4-5, 2-5). Last week: 9

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Syracuse came into Saturday's game with some momentum, but their offense could not get anything going and despite not giving up an offensive touchdown, they lost to Clemson at home, putting a dent into the bowl hopes for this team. They have a chance to get their 5th win on the road next week at NC State.

9. North Carolina (5-4, 2-3). Last week: 10

UNC could have been sluggish after coming up short against Miami last weekend, but the Tar Heels went on the road and beat a solid UConn team and now Bill Belichick's team is just one win from making a bowl game. They have a chance to put a dent into Louisville's ACC hopes next weekend at home.

8. Virginia Tech (6-3, 3-3). Last week: 3

The Hokies took the biggest drop this week after getting blown out in Dallas on Friday night. SMU shredded Virginia Tech's defense, scoring 51 points, most of it through the air. With that loss, any hopes of the Hokies getting to Charlotte and making the ACC Championship game are gone. This can still be a successful season for James Franklin, but the result on Friday was a stunner.

7. Pittsburgh (6-3, 3-3). Last week: 8

Pittsburgh was off this week and will face Florida State at home next Friday.

6. Clemson (6-3, 4-2). Last week: 7

It is never pretty with this Clemson team, but they win anyway, this time with four field goals and a scoop and score on the road at Syracuse to clinch a bowl game spot. Lucky enough for Clemson is that they have a matchup with Georgia Tech up next and still have an outside shot of making the ACC Championship.

5. Louisville (6-3, 5-2). Last week: 4

I did not like having to drop Louisville after they won by 27 points, but Duke and SMU scored more impressive wins this week. The Cardinals offense continues to impress, even though it is against weaker teams in the ACC, and they are still in contention to get to the ACC Championship game. Can they survive a trip to Chapel Hill next weekend?

4. Duke (7-2, 4-2). Last week: 5

After losing two straight games to Georgia Tech and North Carolina, Duke has responded by destroying Boston College and NC State. They are also still alive in the ACC race and they have Miami and Wake Forest still on the schedule. Can the Blue Devils stun the Hurricanes and former Duke QB Darian Mensah on Saturday?

3. SMU (7-2, 5-2). Last week: 6

The Mustangs erased Virginia Tech on Friday night and rebounded in a big way after losing to Syracuse. The biggest game of their season and perhaps in the ACC awaits next Saturday against Wake Forest, where a win would be a huge boost to their ACC Championship dreams, while a loss would end them.

2. Wake Forest (8-1, 5-1). Last week: 2

The Demon Deacons got to sit starter Gio Lopez this week in their 77-0 win over Merrimack and Wake now has one of the biggest games in school history next week against SMU, with ACC and College Football Playoff hopes on the line for both teams.

1. Miami (8-1, 6-0). Last week: 1

Miami is unbeaten no more, but they are still the team to beat in the ACC. The Hurricanes, without star WR Malachi Toney, fought back from a 24-3 deficit on the road vs the Fighting Irish, but could not make enough plays in the critical moments of the game to pull off the comeback. Everything is still in front of Miami and they are the heavy favorites to win the conference still.