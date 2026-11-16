ACC Power Rankings: Where Is Georgia Tech After Defeating Clemson?

The ACC race is more or less wrapped up, but there are still two weeks to go and there were a few stunners in the conference yesterday.

First, Georgia Tech went on the road and got a win against Clemson, a win that snapped the Yellow Jackets' four-game losing streak and gave them their first win in Death Valley since 2008. Later on Saturday, Stanford won their first road game of the season, taking down Virginia Tech 40-22 in Lane Stadium and putting the Cardinal one win away from bowl eligibility.

So how did those wins shake up the latest version of the ACC Power Rankings?

17. California (3-7, 2-5). Last week: 16

Cal edges out Georgia Tech for the spot at the bottom after the Yellow Jackets found a way to beat Clemson yesterday. The Golden Bears had one of the dumbest plays in the country yesterday, turning a fake field goal attempt into a 99-yard touchdown for UVA in a 36-7 beatdown . That is all you need to know about that game and first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi might be on the hot seat as the year gets to the end.

16. Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-5 ACC). Last week: 17

Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets get a one spot bump after their upset win over the Tigers.

Georgia Tech looked like a more compotent football team on the road against Clemson, finding a real running game and playing solid defense in the win, but a big test awaits next week against Wake Forest.

15. NC State (4-6, 2-5). Last week: 15

NC State had a big lead on Syracuse yesterday and slowly watched it dwindle away until the Orange had the comeback victory. The Wolfpack still have a shot to make a bowl game, but this team is looking ahead to its future under Philip Rivers more so than the rest of this year.

14. Boston College (4-6, 2-4). Last week: 12

Remember when the Eagles beat Georgia Tech by 22 points on the road and were at 4-3? It is hard to after their recent collapse and while they were always going to be outmatched against Notre Dame, it just continued to show where this program and roster ultimately are. Can they get their fifth win next week when they face Syracuse?

13. Virginia Tech (6-4, 3-4). Last week: 8

Two weeks ago, Virginia Tech had faint hopes of getting to the ACC Championship game and were at 6-2 heading into their bye week. Since then, they have lost 51-28 to SMU and an embarrassing 40-22 game to Stanford last night at home. James Franklin looked to be heading towards an eight or nine win season in his first year in Blacksburg, but with Miami looming next Saturday, that is likely out the window.

12. Stanford (5-5, 3-4). Last week: 14

I don't think Tavita Pritchard is getting enough credit for what he has done in his first year at his alma mater. Stanford has not won more than three games in a season this decade, and now the Cardinal are one win away from bowl eligibility after their big road win vs. Virginia Tech.

11. Virginia (5-5, 3-4). Last week: 13

UVA needed a week off and they looked fresh and ready to go in their blowout win over California. The defense did not allow the Golden Bears offense to get going and a 99-yard pick six on a fake field goal attempt was the highlight of the game. Virginia needs to beat either North Carolina or Virginia Tech to get back to the postseason.

10. North Carolina (5-5, 2-4). Last week: 9

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The Tar Heels have the look of a more compotent team, but they have a hard time finishing games. They had plenty of chances to beat Louisville last night, but could not make the winning plays and they are still one win away from bowl eligibility.

9. Pittsburgh (6-4, 3-4). Last week: 7

Aside from a win against Georgia Tech, things have been really bad for Pittsburgh since their 5-0 start and losing quarterback Mason Heintschel to a season-ending injury. The latest was a 16-10 loss to Florida State, who just recently fired Mike Norvell. The good news is that Pitt is already bowl eligible. The bad news is that they might not win another game this season.

8. Florida State (5-5, 3-4). Last week: 11

Another win for interim head coach Rick Stockstill and the Seminoles, this time a road win at Pittsburgh to put Florida State one win away from being bowl eligible for the first time since 2023. Can they get that win next week against NC State, who is also under an interim head coach?

7. Syracuse (5-5, 3-5). Last week: 10

Syracuse looked like they were going to lose on the road in Raleigh yesterday against NC State, but a great performance by former five-star recruit Calvin Russell pulled Fran Brown and the Orange one win from being bowl-eligible. Given that the last game is against Notre Dame, Syracuse might want to win next week against Boston College.

6. Clemson (6-4, 4-3). Last week: 6

It is a pretty big indictment of the ACC that Clemson can lose to Georgia Tech and not move down in the power rankings. The Tigers have real quarterback injury issues, and the defense could not stop Georgia Tech's ground game in the second consecutive loss to the Yellow Jackets. The Tigers face Duke next Friday.

5. SMU (7-3, 5-3). Last week: 3

In what was hyped as the game of the year in the ACC, SMU gave up embarrassing performance that saw them trail Wake Forest 42-0 at halftime and the final result be 49-7. SMU is now out of the ACC Championship race and has a road game at Notre Dame coming up.

4. Duke (7-3, 4-3). Last week: 4

Duke fought hard in their loss to Miami, but they just don't have the players to be able to hang with the Hurricanes, even with Nate Sheppards big day. Duke can still finish strong with games against Clemson and Wake Forest.

3. Louisville (7-3, 6-2). Last week: 5

Louisville was not perfect on Saturday, but they went on the road and got the victory against North Carolina and are still technically alive for an ACC Championship berth. They finish with Pittsburgh and Kentucky.

2. Wake Forest (9-1, 6-1). Last week: 2

Step in front of the Wake Forest freight train if you dare. The Demon Deacons are demolishing teams right now and look like a team that is capable of getting to the College Football Playoff and possibly making some noise. Wake got out to a 42-0 halftime lead and finished off SMU 49-7 to out them one win away from their first ACC Championship appearance since 2021.

1. Miami (9-1, 7-0). Last week: 1

The Hurricanes were not always crisp against Duke, but they were never really in danger of losing the game either. They got a big day from first-year RB Javian Mallory and a nearly flawless performance from quarterback Darian Mensah, as well as a big game from wide receiver Cooper Barkate. Miami is just one win away from only their second ever ACC Championship appearance.