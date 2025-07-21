Analyst Reveals the Biggest Burning Question for Georgia Tech Ahead of ACC Media Days
With ACC media days now one day away, the season is starting to come into focus and this season has the makings to be a special one on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets return a good mixture of veteran talent while also adding in freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes in program history. They supplemented that talent in the transfer portal with veteran additions in the winter and spring transfer windows as well, and that has fans and analysts alike feeling optimistic that Georgia Tech will be a top half team in the ACC this season. Can they be something more?
Georgia Tech is losing some production from last year's receiving group. But you could argue that they could be better this season than last season. The Yellow Jackets lost Eric Singleton Jr to the portal and veteran guys like Chase Lane and Abdul Janneh due to being out of eligibility, but there is young talent already on the roster, and Georgia Tech made some smart portal additions as well.
CBS Sports analyst Chip Patterson recently wrote about what he thought was Georgia Tech's biggest burning question ahead of ACC Media Days and it concerned the wide receiver group:
What does Malik Rutherford think about the rest of the WR room?
"Georgia Tech returns a ton of experience and production with quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes and wide receiver Malik Rutherford. But the offense is missing leading receiver Eric Singleton, who transferred to Auburn in the offseason. Rutherford has been a mainstay in the offense the last two seasons, so with his time at the microphone, it would be great to hear him point to a couple of ways the offense can replicate, or improve on, last year's success, even after losing some key pieces of that unit. If Georgia Tech is going to be a sleeper team, it's got to be able to get the offense going against the best competition, and the passing game is a big part of making that happen."
Rutherford is back for one more season on The Flats and he is going to be the veteran leader for this group. After having 62 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns, Rutherford is hoping that his final season will be his best yet. Rutherford finished with a 70.6 overall grade on PFF (Pro Football Focus) and played nearly 600 snaps for the Yellow Jackets last season. He will be one of Haynes King's top targets this season.
How does the rest of the room look?
Bailey Stockton caught 17 passes for over 200 yards last season and was a favorite target of Aaron Philo's when he was in. Isiah Canion was a four-star prospect in the 2024 class who flashed at times last season, catching six passes for 84 yards, and is one of the only receivers on Georgia Tech with a real size advantage. Zion Taylor saw some playing time in the bowl game vs Vanderbilt, and the redshirt sophomore might be ready for a bigger role in 2025, especially given how he looked in the spring game in April. Chris Elko earned a scholarship this spring and brings depth to Georgia Tech's receiver room and is a key special teams player.
The big addition to the receiver group this offseason was FIU receiver Eric Rivers, who has a chance to be one of the top receivers in the country.
Rivers caught 62 passes for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 18.9 yards per catch. The thing to know about Rivers is that he possesses elite speed and the 5'11 174 LBS receiver from Chattanooga, TN would help replace that element in the offense that Singleton had. Rivers had plenty of suitors, with Miami, Nebraska, and other big-time programs coming after him.
At Pro Football Focus, Rivers was the highest-graded player on Florida International last season, finishing with an 83.2 grade in 614 snaps.
Rivers brought one of his teammates from FIU with him. Dean Patterson has one more year of eligibility and brings size to the Yellow Jackets receiver group. Last season, Patterson (6'2, 202 LBS) caught 50 passes for 685 yards and seven touchdowns for the Panthers. He also averaged 13.7 yards per catch. In four years with FIU, Patterson caught 98 passes for 1,406 yards and eight touchdowns.
Another winter transfer portal addition was South Carolina transfer Debron Gatling, who flashed his speed in the spring game. Can Gatling find a way to get on the field for the Yellow Jackets this season?
Bowling Green transfer Rahkeem Smith is a 5'9 175 LBS wideout from Baltimore, MD, and he played one year with the Falcons after spending his first two seasons at Delaware State. Smith is a speedy receiver who will likely be a big boost in the return game on special teams while helping with the vertical passing game this fall.
Three freshmen are going to have a chance to impress this fall and get on the field. Jamauri Brice, Cal Faulkner, and Jordan Allen are all talented, but it is tough for true freshmen to crack the rotation at any position. Allen is the one to watch due to his blazing speed.