Biggest Winners and Losers From Georgia Tech's Week 3 Win Against Mercer: Who Shined for the Yellow Jackets?

Georgia Tech is officially in the win column for the 2026 season.

Dating back to last season, the Yellow Jackets had lost five consecutive games, and after the 0-2 start to this season, they came into Saturday's game vs Mercer needing a win before they began ACC play. While it was not the prettiest win and there is still plenty to clean up, Georgia Tech can head into next week's game vs Stanford with a little bit of momentum.

So who are the biggest winners and losers from today's game?

Winner: Justice Haynes

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) runs the ball against the Mercer Bears in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the loss to Tennessee last week, Justice Haynes had a fairly productive day and was even a nice checkdown option and receiver for the Yellow Jackets. While only playing an FCS opponent, it was nice to see Haynes being able to have a productive day on the ground, though the Georgia Tech offensive line was still pretty underwhelming (more on them later).

Haynes finished the day with 141 yards on 22 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per carry, scoring two touchdowns on the ground, and also going for 26 yards receiving and another touchdown. Even with the offensive line struggles, Haynes is finding a way to shine and be a productive player. Can he continue to do so against a solid Stanford rush defense?

Loser: Georgia Tech's run defense

This has been one of the themes of the early part of the season for Georgia Tech.

Mercer clearly wanted to come in and test Georgia Tech's run defense and they ran the ball 46 times compared to just 14 pass attempts. The Bears racked up 188 yards, but averaged just 4.1 yards per carry.

A good part of Georgia Tech's defense was that they forced two turnovers, sacked the quarterback three times, and had 10 tackles for loss.

Georgia Tech has given up 180 yards rushing in eaching of their first three games and that has to improve heading into ACC play if they want any shot of getting to their fourth consecutive bowl game.

Winner: Alberto Mendoza

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Mercer Bears in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza struggled quite a bit last week vs Tennessee, but he bounced back to have a strong game against the Bears.

Mendoza finished 15-for-21 for 249 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 16.6 yards per completion. He spread the ball around in this game and found the open receiver while avoiding any turnovers. He did not have to do too much when it came to running the ball, but he did his job and did not make mistakes, while rebounding from his first really poor performance as a Yellow Jacket.

Given Georgia Tech's struggles running the ball consistently, it might be better if they lean into the passing game a little bit more and trust Mendoza.

Loser: Georgia Tech's Offensive Line

Now, the Yellow Jackets were dealing with some injuries up front, giving way to Jordan Floyd and Will Reed making their first starts as Yellow Jackets, but averaging less than four yards per carry against an FCS program is still far below expectation for Brent Key and what he wants to get out of this unit.

The Yellow Jackets did not allow many negative plays-only two TFLs and one sack- but they have been unable to get any meaningful push and impose their will on opponents. Key talked after the game about the players who had to step in and their performance:

"No, I mean, you had a lot of new faces in there. A lot. And, you know, anytime you're down, you know, three starters on the O-line. that's early in the season. It's got to be the next man up. I'll watch the tape and see. There were some times I thought we could have sustained longer. Some things on some angles of plays where there might be a vertical inside zone play and we might have gotten too wide and allowed the backer to fall back on us. That was definitely happening early. But all in all, we were able to have a productive day on offense. And it always starts and stops with the guys up front. But, you know, we got a lot of work to do.

We do. I thought they put a lot of work in this week. And I was glad Jordan Floyd got his first start. Will Reed got his first start here. You know, Joe went down in the game and Markell went in at guard and played a lot of meaningful snaps today. So, you know, got to get guys healthy. Got to get them back. But until we do, it's the next guy up."

Winner: Young Linebackers

Now, giving up over 180 yards rushing is not cause for celebration, but Georgia Tech got solid play from Braylon Outlaw (six tackles) and CJ Gamble (interception). The linebacker play this season has been poor, but Georgia Tech has some talented young players who should be getting more snaps.

Next up for Georgia Tech is a road trip to Stanford next Saturday. That game will kickoff at 10:30 and be televised on ESPN.