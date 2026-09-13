The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia Tech's 45-24 Loss Vs No.18 Tennessee
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Georgia Tech fell at home to the Tennessee Volunteers 45-24 on Saturday in a game that revealed a lot about Georgia Tech. It was a rough showing for the Yellow Jackets, who trailed at one point by three scores. The offense didn’t get its first offensive touchdown until 7:10 in the third quarter. The defense gave up 299 rushing yards on the ground and nearly gave up two 100-yard runs. Let’s take a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from the game.
Good
-Georgia Tech special teams came up big with a punt block by true freshman Trae Stevenson that was returned by sophomore Elgin Sessions. It was the first one since 2004 vs Clemson
-Special teams now has a field goal block, punt block for a touchdown, and a kickoff return for a touchdown
-Justice Haynes ran the ball effectively and created some big plays a week ago vs. Colorado; the Yellow Jackets struggled with just 135 yards on the ground, and most came in garbage time
-Haynes finished with 14 carries for 81 yards and two total touchdowns
-Defense forced Faizon Brandon to 5-of-15 passing in the first half
-Kevin Roche Jr. led the Yellow Jackets in receiving with six catches for 66 yards
-Georgia Tech held Faizon Brandon to a 48% completion rate and 148 yards in the total game
-No Tennessee WR had over 100 yards against the Yellow Jackets
-Tawfiq Thomas finished with seven tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup
-Georgia Tech went 7-13 on third down
Bad
-Georgia Tech gives up 24 points in the first half vs. Tennessee
-Georgia Tech has just two offensive touchdowns through eight quarters
-Tennessee completed 14 yards per pass attempt vs. the Yellow Jackets
-Tennessee DeSean Bishop rushes for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries
-The Yellow Jackets didn’t have a wide receiver who crossed 100 yards against the Tennessee secondary
-Duane Morris rushed for 98 yards on 10 carries, an average of 9.8 per game
-No Noah Carter sighting in the game for the Yellow Jackets
-Permanent team captain Jordan Walker suffered an injury
-The Yellow Jackets only finished with one sack
Ugly
-Georgia Tech defense allows an opening possession touchdown
-Alberto Mendoza's pick-six came at one of the worst times, with the Yellow Jackets driving with the score tied 10-10
-A pass interference by Daiquan White, which would have forced a punt. Was a bad call
-Alberto Mendoza had two interceptions, and one was costly before the half that would have given the Yellow Jackets points
-Georgia Tech's run defense gives up 299 rushing yards and three touchdowns vs. Tennessee
-Georgia Tech had two turnovers against the Vols
-The Yellow Jackets gave up four sacks and suffered a myriad of injuries on the offensive line
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Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.Follow najehwilk