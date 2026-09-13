The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia Tech's 45-24 Loss Vs No.18 Tennessee

Georgia Tech fell at home to the Tennessee Volunteers 45-24 on Saturday in a game that revealed a lot about Georgia Tech. It was a rough showing for the Yellow Jackets, who trailed at one point by three scores. The offense didn’t get its first offensive touchdown until 7:10 in the third quarter. The defense gave up 299 rushing yards on the ground and nearly gave up two 100-yard runs. Let’s take a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from the game.

Good

-Georgia Tech special teams came up big with a punt block by true freshman Trae Stevenson that was returned by sophomore Elgin Sessions. It was the first one since 2004 vs Clemson

-Special teams now has a field goal block, punt block for a touchdown, and a kickoff return for a touchdown

-Justice Haynes ran the ball effectively and created some big plays a week ago vs. Colorado; the Yellow Jackets struggled with just 135 yards on the ground, and most came in garbage time

-Haynes finished with 14 carries for 81 yards and two total touchdowns

-Defense forced Faizon Brandon to 5-of-15 passing in the first half

-Kevin Roche Jr. led the Yellow Jackets in receiving with six catches for 66 yards

-Georgia Tech held Faizon Brandon to a 48% completion rate and 148 yards in the total game

-No Tennessee WR had over 100 yards against the Yellow Jackets

-Tawfiq Thomas finished with seven tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup

-Georgia Tech went 7-13 on third down

Bad

-Georgia Tech gives up 24 points in the first half vs. Tennessee

-Georgia Tech has just two offensive touchdowns through eight quarters

-Tennessee completed 14 yards per pass attempt vs. the Yellow Jackets

-Tennessee DeSean Bishop rushes for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries

-The Yellow Jackets didn’t have a wide receiver who crossed 100 yards against the Tennessee secondary

-Duane Morris rushed for 98 yards on 10 carries, an average of 9.8 per game

-No Noah Carter sighting in the game for the Yellow Jackets

-Permanent team captain Jordan Walker suffered an injury

-The Yellow Jackets only finished with one sack

Ugly

-Georgia Tech defense allows an opening possession touchdown

-Alberto Mendoza's pick-six came at one of the worst times, with the Yellow Jackets driving with the score tied 10-10

-A pass interference by Daiquan White, which would have forced a punt. Was a bad call

-Alberto Mendoza had two interceptions, and one was costly before the half that would have given the Yellow Jackets points

-Georgia Tech's run defense gives up 299 rushing yards and three touchdowns vs. Tennessee

-Georgia Tech had two turnovers against the Vols

-The Yellow Jackets gave up four sacks and suffered a myriad of injuries on the offensive line