All Yellow Jackets

Bleav Georgia Tech: Fall Camp Scrimmage No. 2 Is Now In The Books

The latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech breaks down the latest scrimmage for the Yellow Jackets and Brent Key's comments

Jackson Caudell

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the field before a game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the field before a game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another scrimmage is in the books for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets took the field again today and are now set to begin their preparation for their huge week one matchup against Colorado.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, Jackson breaks down the scrimmage and Brent Key's comment's after it.

If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!

Not as good of a scrimmage as last week

It was clear from the start of Key's press conference that he was not pleased with what transpired today:

"All right, had a final scrimmage of preseason camp. You know, when 125 plays, I was planning to go about 100, but the first 100 looked like dog crap. So everybody got a chance to get in their place, see what they can do, how they can help this football team. We got some heat out there today. Reached about 94, but about 115 on the turf, which was what I wanted. I wanted to see how these guys could sustain and practice through some adversity. I don't think we are anywhere close to being ready to play a football game.

Way too many penalties. Way too many turnovers. Way too many ball and assignments. Way too many guys that either didn't play or tapped out for aches and pains and things you have to you know, we're not even close from the standpoint from mental toughness the grit and the fortitude that you have to have to play this play this game, you know, we got, we got a lot of young kids on the field new kids. That isn't, zero excuse, so we got a lot of damn work to do."

Mental toughness and dealing with adversity was a talking point

Brent Key Georgia Tec
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Key did not think that his team was mentally tough today or handled adversity well:

This is my job to get the football team in a position to be able to compete and play football games. The mental toughness which goes into the game, the mindset that you have to have.

These guys came out with a really good attitude and a lot of energy to start the day. And we went into this thing, we wanted to play a lot of guys today to see what they could do and who can help us, who's gonna be in the two-deep, who's not gonna be in the two-deep, who's on teams, scrimmage every special team today. And we wanna see who can go out there and it's going to be, I mean, it don't matter if it's game one or the last game of the season, there's going to be challenges, adversity, different things that you can't control, right?

And, the hardest thing right now with anybody, not just a young player, it's adults, it's players, is to be able to block everything else out, right? Is it not be affected by things that you can't control or circumstances that you're in, right and in the mindset and in the mental toughness part of it is it's so much of the game it's so much of the game."

More Georgia Tech News:

feed

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football