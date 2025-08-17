Bleav Georgia Tech: Fall Camp Scrimmage No. 2 Is Now In The Books
Another scrimmage is in the books for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets took the field again today and are now set to begin their preparation for their huge week one matchup against Colorado.
On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, Jackson breaks down the scrimmage and Brent Key's comment's after it.
Not as good of a scrimmage as last week
It was clear from the start of Key's press conference that he was not pleased with what transpired today:
"All right, had a final scrimmage of preseason camp. You know, when 125 plays, I was planning to go about 100, but the first 100 looked like dog crap. So everybody got a chance to get in their place, see what they can do, how they can help this football team. We got some heat out there today. Reached about 94, but about 115 on the turf, which was what I wanted. I wanted to see how these guys could sustain and practice through some adversity. I don't think we are anywhere close to being ready to play a football game.
Way too many penalties. Way too many turnovers. Way too many ball and assignments. Way too many guys that either didn't play or tapped out for aches and pains and things you have to you know, we're not even close from the standpoint from mental toughness the grit and the fortitude that you have to have to play this play this game, you know, we got, we got a lot of young kids on the field new kids. That isn't, zero excuse, so we got a lot of damn work to do."
Mental toughness and dealing with adversity was a talking point
Key did not think that his team was mentally tough today or handled adversity well:
This is my job to get the football team in a position to be able to compete and play football games. The mental toughness which goes into the game, the mindset that you have to have.
These guys came out with a really good attitude and a lot of energy to start the day. And we went into this thing, we wanted to play a lot of guys today to see what they could do and who can help us, who's gonna be in the two-deep, who's not gonna be in the two-deep, who's on teams, scrimmage every special team today. And we wanna see who can go out there and it's going to be, I mean, it don't matter if it's game one or the last game of the season, there's going to be challenges, adversity, different things that you can't control, right?
And, the hardest thing right now with anybody, not just a young player, it's adults, it's players, is to be able to block everything else out, right? Is it not be affected by things that you can't control or circumstances that you're in, right and in the mindset and in the mental toughness part of it is it's so much of the game it's so much of the game."