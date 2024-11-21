Bleav Georgia Tech: Matchup Preview and Score Prediction for Tonight's Game vs NC State
Game day is drawing nearer for Georgia Tech and NC State.
The Yellow Jackets and the Wolfpack matchup this Thursday night after having this past Saturday off and there is a lot riding on this game for both teams. For Georgia Tech, they could reach seven wins, finish the year unbeaten at Bobby Dodd Stadium, and head into their rivalry game with Georgia with a lot of momentum. For NC State, they need one more win to reach bowl eligibility. The Wolfpack have been a disappointing team this season, but getting to a bowl game is always a big deal and they will have to either beat the Yellow Jackets or North Carolina.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson dive deep into the matchup against the Wolfpack and talk about how the Yellow Jackets can win the game.
So what is at stake for the Yellow Jackets tonight? A lot more than you might think.
- With a win, the Jackets would also become only the third Tech team to go undefeated and untied at Bobby Dodd Stadium since 1966, joining the 1990 national championship team that went 6-0 at home and the 1999 squad that went 6-0 at Bobby Dodd during current head coach Brent Key's junior season. '
- Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC) is also looking to clinch a winning overall record for the second season in a row. The Yellow Jackets have not finished above .500 in back-to-back seasons since 2013 and 2014.
- A win would also secure a 5-3 final record in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the second-straight season
- Georgia Tech would move its record up it to 7-4 overall, which would be its most regular-
season wins since 2018 and tied for its second-most in the last 10 seasons (7 in 2018 and 8 in 2016); clinch an above-.500 season, which would give it back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2013 (7-6) and 2014 (11-3).
- A win would finalize a 5-3 record in ACC play, which would give it back-to-back winning records in conference action for the first time since 2013 (5-3) and 2014 (6-2).
- A win would close out a perfect 5-0 campaign at Bobby Dodd Stadium
at Hyundai Field, which would be the Yellow Jackets 16th
undefeated, untied season all-time at Bobby Dodd since it
opened in 1913, only their third since 1966 and their first
since 1999.
- A win would move to 18-22 in regular-season Thursday night games
since Tech began ACC play in 1983.
- A win would move Georgia Tech to 16-13 in Thursday night home games since joining the ACC in 1983.
- A win would move Georgia Tech up it to 21-11 all-time versus NC State;
be its fourth win in its last five games and 14th win in its
last 18 matchups with the Wolfpack.
- A win would move Georgia Tech up to 12-4 all-time at home against NC State.
