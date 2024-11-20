Georgia Tech Recruiting: Four-Star Defensive End Chase Linton Chooses Georgia over the Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech was hoping to land four-star defensive end Chase Linton today, but he chose their in-state rivals instead. Linton, who plays at North Atlanta High School in Atlanta, GA, chose the Bulldogs today over the Yellow Jackets and Rutgers. According to 247Sports, Linton is a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 45 player in the country, No. 4 edge in the country, and No. 7 player in the state of Georgia. The Yellow Jackets still have a very good class, but Linton would have been a huge addition.
Georgia Tech has been getting good news on the recruiting trail though. The Yellow Jackets had three prospects, OL Jimmy Bryson, OL Kevin Peay, and DL Derry Norris being pursued by other schools, but they have shut down their recruitments and will be signing with Georgia Tech in two weeks. Brent Key and his staff closed well to wrap up last year's class and are looking to do so again. Currently, Georgia Tech's class ranks No. 20 in the country according to 247Sports and is No. 3 in the ACC, behind only Miami and Clemson.
Here is a scouting report on Linton courtesy of 247Sports analyst Hudson Standish:
"Ascending pass rusher with some of the best multi-sport athletic markers in his position group for the cycle highlighted by a staggering 44-8.5 triple jump personal best pushing 6-foot-4, 215 pounds. Checks every box physically with an explosive lower half that can generate plenty of power paired with a nearly 80-inch wingspan and elite arm length measurements. Could easily stick at edge rusher long-term but owns the physical clay to spin down and find a home on the defensive line after time in a collegiate strength and conditioning program. Put together a solid junior campaign that showcased flashes of dominance, but really caught our eye after complete performances at the Under Armour Charlotte camp and his 2024 spring game in May. An easy bender who can run the arc with ease thanks to superb knee and hip flexibility. Plays with a quick first step backed up by top-tier combine testing data. Doesn't own the deepest bag of pass-rushing moves, but plays with fantastic effort and should be able to easily add more to his game as his body develops. Linton has started to put the pieces together ahead of his senior season and could shoot up the board with a productive final prep campaign. Should be viewed as a highly athletic pass rusher who will likely need some time before he's ready to compete at the P4 level, but could develop into a game-wrecker with colossal NFL Draft upside."
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Four-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun
Five-Star OT Josh Petty
Four-Star DT Christian Garrett
Three-Star DT Blake Belin
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star DE Carrington Coombs