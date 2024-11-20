All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Four-Star Defensive End Chase Linton Chooses Georgia over the Yellow Jackets

Linton chose Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs over Georgia Tech and Brent Key today

2024 Defensive End Chase Linton
2024 Defensive End Chase Linton / On3Sports-Jeremy Johnson

Georgia Tech was hoping to land four-star defensive end Chase Linton today, but he chose their in-state rivals instead. Linton, who plays at North Atlanta High School in Atlanta, GA, chose the Bulldogs today over the Yellow Jackets and Rutgers. According to 247Sports, Linton is a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 45 player in the country, No. 4 edge in the country, and No. 7 player in the state of Georgia. The Yellow Jackets still have a very good class, but Linton would have been a huge addition.

Georgia Tech has been getting good news on the recruiting trail though. The Yellow Jackets had three prospects, OL Jimmy Bryson, OL Kevin Peay, and DL Derry Norris being pursued by other schools, but they have shut down their recruitments and will be signing with Georgia Tech in two weeks. Brent Key and his staff closed well to wrap up last year's class and are looking to do so again. Currently, Georgia Tech's class ranks No. 20 in the country according to 247Sports and is No. 3 in the ACC, behind only Miami and Clemson.

Here is a scouting report on Linton courtesy of 247Sports analyst Hudson Standish:

"Ascending pass rusher with some of the best multi-sport athletic markers in his position group for the cycle highlighted by a staggering 44-8.5 triple jump personal best pushing 6-foot-4, 215 pounds. Checks every box physically with an explosive lower half that can generate plenty of power paired with a nearly 80-inch wingspan and elite arm length measurements. Could easily stick at edge rusher long-term but owns the physical clay to spin down and find a home on the defensive line after time in a collegiate strength and conditioning program. Put together a solid junior campaign that showcased flashes of dominance, but really caught our eye after complete performances at the Under Armour Charlotte camp and his 2024 spring game in May. An easy bender who can run the arc with ease thanks to superb knee and hip flexibility. Plays with a quick first step backed up by top-tier combine testing data. Doesn't own the deepest bag of pass-rushing moves, but plays with fantastic effort and should be able to easily add more to his game as his body develops. Linton has started to put the pieces together ahead of his senior season and could shoot up the board with a productive final prep campaign. Should be viewed as a highly athletic pass rusher who will likely need some time before he's ready to compete at the P4 level, but could develop into a game-wrecker with colossal NFL Draft upside."

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Four-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun

Five-Star OT Josh Petty

Four-Star DT Christian Garrett

Three-Star DT Blake Belin

Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson

Three-Star DE Carrington Coombs

