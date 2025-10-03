Bleav in Georgia Tech: Evaluating the Yellow Jackets at the Bye Week
It was not pretty by any means, but Georgia Tech got the road win this past Saturday at Wake Forest. The Yellow Jackets were outplayed in nearly every facet, but this team has shown an ability to bounce back and win games even when they don't play their best.
The Yellow Jackets are now 5-0 and are still on track to make a run at the ACC Championship game if they can keep winning, but they are going to have to start putting together more complete games. The bye week might be arriving at a good time for Georgia Tech, and then they will be continuing their season at home against a Virginia Tech team that has suddenly found some life.
On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, we discussed Georgia Tech's record, things we like, and things we dislike about the team five games in.
If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!
Playoff Chances?
We are nearly halfway through the season and the playoff race is starting to take shape. Georgia Tech is in the thick of that race at 5-0 and they are currently the team with the second best odds to win the ACC at Fanduel Sportsbook.
In a recent article about the playoff bubble, ESPN's Heather Dinich put Georgia Tech in the spotlight:
"Jackets fans are still sweating the overtime escape at Wake Forest, and Demon Deacons fans are still mad about the no-call of offside at the end of the game that would've given Wake a critical first down. With the win, Georgia Tech now has the fourth-best chance in the league to reach the ACC title game (22%) behind Miami, Virginia and Duke. If the Jackets don't make the ACC title game, it's going to be difficult to earn an at-large bid because of the overall schedule strength -- unless they find a way to beat rival Georgia. ESPN's FPI currently gives Duke a 60.5% chance to beat the Jackets at home on Oct. 18, and gives Georgia an 84.7% chance to win. If that comes to fruition, a 10-2 Georgia Tech is likely out. But what if Georgia Tech finishes as a two-loss ACC runner-up, with its lone losses to Georgia and the ACC champ? That could be an interesting debate, but Georgia Tech still might not have enough big wins to impress the committee."
The easiest way for Georgia Tech to make the playoff is by winning out of course. They face Virginia Tech (2-3), Duke (3-2), Syracuse (3-2), NC State (3-2), Boston College (1-3), Pittsburgh (2-2), and Georgia (3-1) in the regular season and if they make the ACC Championship, they would likely face Miami. If Georgia Tech is 13-0, they would not only be in the CFP, but be a top four seed in the country.
The most interesting scenario would be if Georgia Tech reached 11-0, made the ACC Championship, and then lost to Georgia and Miami in a pair of close games. Would they still get in as an 11-2 ACC runner up? They need to be more impressive than they were on Saturday to ensure that.
Again, going 13-0 or 12-1 is the best way to ensure the Yellow Jackets make the playoff for the first time in school history, while 11-2 leaves it in the hands of the committee, which is not a spot you want to be in. Georgia Tech is capable of getting there, but they need to start playing their best football after the bye week.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.