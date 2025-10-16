Bleav In Georgia Tech: Previewing and Predicting the Matchup Against Duke On Saturday
It is nearly gameday for No. 12 Georgia Tech, and it is a big one. The Yellow Jackets head out on the road this weekend to face Duke, which is 3-0 in ACC play. The winner of this game is going to be in the driver's seat when it comes to getting to Charlotte for the ACC Championship.
Both Georgia Tech and Duke bring two high-powered offenses into this game and the big question on Saturday is which defense is going to get a stop? Can Georgia Tech slow down the passing attack and Duke quarterback Darian Mensah, forcing this team into turnovers? Will they be able to run the ball against an aggressive Blue Devils defense? Duke's defense is susceptible against the pass, but is Georgia Tech's passing attack good enough to take advantage? Those are just some of the questions that will have to be answered if Georgia Tech wants to win this game.
On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, they breakdown every angle of this game and pick a winner in one of the biggest ACC games to date.
Tough road test on Saturday
Duke head coach Manny Diaz is one of the most respected defensive coaches in the country and Key said as much about the Blue Devils on Tuesday.
"I mean, they move. They play a lot of different, not necessarily different fronts, but different variations of what they do. I mean, whether it's zone pressure or man pressure, different line stunts and games inside. You know, their D -line gets off the ball, it's vertical. You know, I think they're fourth in the country in havoc rate as a defensive line.And, you know, but everything that's good, there are also disadvantages as well. We've got to take advantage of those times when they come up and be able to be consistent with it throughout the game. We've got to control the tempo of the football game. And I'm not saying control the clock. What it is. Again, I'm not going to get into a game plan here, but I respect Manny a lot. I've known Manny a long time. A good person, good family man, you know, and damn good football coach."
Key also talked about the difficulty of slowing down their offense which is one of the best in the country:
"Yeah, I mean I don't think you, you stop them, they're going to get their yards, they're going to get points, we want to limit that as much as we can, and we've got to do things that we've done well, got to continue to do them. I'm not sitting here and giving you the game plan of what we're going to do, and then putting our players in positions to be able to make plays. But look, you guys know how I am. I'm about, you know, there's a ton of plays and calls and blitzes and coverages and runs and passes and all that stuff is cool and fun, but, you know, how hard are you going to play to the football, how are you're going to work to get off a block to sustain a block, you know, to tackle a guy and get him down where he, you know, catches the ball, make plays on the football, protect the football, be a disciplined team. That's what's important. That's what's really important. That's what our DNA as a team is. We've got to continue to do that well and improve on."
Georgia Tech and Duke is one of the most pivotal games in the ACC this season and will kick off at Noon this Saturday.