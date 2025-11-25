Bowl Projections For Georgia Tech After Their Loss to Pittsburgh
With a chance to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game, Georgia Tech came out flat, fell behind 28-0, and could not catch up vs Pittsburgh. The Yellow Jackets were playing their biggest game in years and far too many times, it looked like the moment was just too big for them.
Now, making the ACC Championship game is going to be nearly impossible, and with that, Georgia Tech's college football playoff hopes. Not too long ago, Georgia Tech was 8-0 and looking like a sure bet to make the ACC Championship.
With that loss, the bowl projections have now changed. Gone are any playoff projections and they are replaced with other bowl destinations, including one popular destination.
Bowl Projections
The most popular destination for the Yellow Jackets is the Holiday Bowl.
ESPN Projections:
Kyle Bonagura has Georgia Tech facing Washington in the Holiday Bowl
Mark Schlabach has Georgia Tech facing Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl
The Athletic
Scott Dochterman has Georgia Tech facing Washington in the Holiday Bowl
Sports Illustrated
SI's Bryan Fischer has Georgia Tech facing Utah in the Holiday Bowl
CBS Sports Projection
CBS Sports Brad Crawford places Georgia Tech in the Sun Bowl against Arizona State
Did Georgia Tech peak too early?
It is a fair question to wonder if Georgia Tech peaked too early this season. They have played poorly in three straight games and the same can't be said for Georgia. They seem to be ascending after their blowout win over Texas and they look like a team capable of winning the national championship.
When speaking with the media today, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key was asked if his team peaked too early this season:
"You never know when you're in the moment, really, you know, because you don't know if you're hoping there's still more to go. And what probably, you know, game seven, eight, you know, we're in there, you know, we're hoping we hadn't peaked. So, and obviously we've come down the last few weeks and haven't played up to anyone's expectation of the way that I thought we're capable of playing. And so, you know, I hope that's not the case. I hope we still have some peaking left in us."
He also discussed the difference between playing in this rivalry and coaching in this rivalry:
"Never thought about that. Thought of it. You know, as a player, you're really more singularly focused on your job and what you have to do, the task at hand. Yeah, you let the emotions, you know, the emotions are all around. You've got to channel that into the energy and the passion to play a game.
As a coach, you see, you know, you feel it, you know it, but you're also so focused on so many other different areas. It's a totally different feeling, but you're also responsible for all those areas. So it's kind of a double-edged, I guess you'd say, swing both ways as a coach opposed to a player. A player is just about to go out and play, but when you see everything and are responsible for it all, it's a little different as a coach. But either way, You know, the passion and emotions about it are strong. You know.
It does for me, yeah. does for everybody on both teams. I mean, that's what in -state rivalries are about. You know, they're about playing against the guys that you grew up with or grew up playing against and grew up playing with. You know, majority of players on both teams are from this state and one of not the best high school football in the entire country. And, you know, to be able to have a showcase what really ends up being a, it's a showcase of the high school talent and the high school programs and the high school coaches of all their players really competing at once.
And, you know, I said that was one of the cool things about last year's game at the end of it, you know, as it kind of went through the weekend, you saw all the, you know, the different things taking place in the games and the fighting and all that stuff. And, you know, you didn't see that in this game, right? And it doesn't mean they don't play hard. They play extremely hard, but fighting is not a representation of playing hard, right? You know, doing those things.
And I think that's because there's respect, you know, and, you know, sometimes the hardest play against the people you know the best or you have the most relationship or experience with because it's like two brothers fighting. And, you know, they're going to go at it. But, you know, after the game, there's still going to be that respect for each other."
Can Georgia Tech find a way to pull the big upset?