BREAKING: Georgia Tech Lands Miami Defensive Tackle Transfer Thomas Gore
The spring transfer portal window is closed, but Georgia Tech was still after some players in the portal and they landed a potential big time difference maker today along the defensive line.
Miami defensive tackle transfer Thomas Gore committed to the Yellow Jackets this evening, giving Georgia Tech their third defensive line transfer of the spring, along with Penn State defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg and USC defensive end Romellow Height.
Gore is not unfamiliar with Atlanta, having played at Georgia State before transferring to Miami.
Defensive line was arguably the biggest position that Georgia Tech needed to address this spring and they have made some impact additions. They will be tasked with trying to turn around one of the country's worst run defenses. If the defensive line and run defense make a big jump, this team could be a dark horse for an ACC Championship spot.
2023 (Fifth-Year Redshirt Junior): Saw action in all 13 games in first season with Hurricanes…Finished with eight total tackles, including four tackles for loss…Added two sacks…Finished with three tackles against Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14), including two tackles for loss…Had two sacks at Temple (Sept. 23)…Had one tackle against North Carolina (Oct. 14)…Credited with one stop against Louisville (Nov. 18)…Credited with one stop in Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers (Dec. 28).
Before Miami: Spent first four seasons of career at Georgia State…Finished time with Panthers with 93 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 11 sacks…Enjoyed breakout 2021 season, earning All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention recognition with 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks…Had 38 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks with two forced fumbles in final years at Georgia State.
High School: Helped Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tenn., win its fourth straight state title in 2018…First-team all-state (Division II-AAA) by Tennessee Sportswriters Association……Had three tackles for loss, including two sacks, in Brentwood’s win over Montgomery Bell in the state semifinals…State champion heavyweight wrestler, also threw shot put.