BREAKING: Georgia Tech Lands USC Transfer Defensive End Romello Height
Georgia Tech has lost a number of defensive linemen through the portal this week, but they got a big boost tonight.
Former USC and Auburn defensive end Romello Height was on a visit to Georgia Tech this past weekend and Brent Key was able to get his commitment tonight. Height was being pursued by schools such as Miami and Mississippi State, among others, but Key got Height to come home and help boost a defense that was in need of a pass rusher.
Height is a former four-star recruit from Dublin, GA and originally enrolled at Auburn. He would end up transferring to USC for the 2022 season but had a season-ending shoulder injury. He had 21 tackles and four sacks last season for the Trojans. Georgia Tech is in need of defensive line help, as they have seen three defensive linemen enter the portal as it opened up for the spring window this week. Ayo Tifase, Eddie Kelly, and Jack Barton all hit the portal this week, with Barton and Tifase doing so after only being at Georgia Tech since December. Height brings athleticism and pass rushing ability to the defense and should be in the mix for a starting job immediately.
From his bio at USC Athletics:
CAREER: In his 3-year career (2 years at Auburn and 1 year at USC), he has 18 tackles, including 3 for losses, while appearing in 12 games with 2 starts.
2023: Height, returning from an injury that cut the 2022 season short, will compete for playing time at rush end as a redshirt junior in 2023.
2022: Height started 2 games (Rice and Stanford) in his first year with the Trojans in 2022. His season was cut short by a season-ending shoulder injury.
AUBURN: He made 19 tackles, including 3 for losses, while appearing in 9 games (all but Mississippi, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Alabama) as a redshirt freshman edge player in 2021 at Auburn. He had 3 tackles against Akron, 4 tackles (1 for a loss) versus Alabama State, 2 tackles (with 1.5 for losses) at Penn State, 1 tackle against Georgia State, 2 tackles at LSU, 4 tackles (0.5 for loss) at Arkansas, 1 tackle at South Carolina and 1 tackle against Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.Height, who enrolled at Auburn in the spring of 2020 after graduating a semester early from high school, appeared in 1 game (LSU) as a first-year freshman in 2020 but did not make a tackle. Current Trojan Chris Thompson Jr. also attended Auburn.
HIGH SCHOOL: He was 2019 MaxPreps Small Schools All-American first team, Georgia Class 2A Defensive Player of the Year and All-Region as a senior defensive end and wide receiver at Dublin (Ga.) High. He had 27 tackles for loss with 16 sacks, returned an interception 60 yards for a TD, recovered 2 fumbles and forced 2 fumbles in 2019, plus he caught 2 passes for 112 yards (56.0 avg) with a TD and returned a kickoff 43 yards (43.0 avg). Dublin won the Class AA state title in 2019.He also played basketball at Dublin.