Report: Georgia Tech QB Aaron Philo Expected To Enter The Transfer Portal

A big blow for the Yellow Jackets as quarterback Aaron Philo is expected to hit the transfer portal according to On3's Pete Nakos and Kelly Quinlan. Philo was the presumptive starter for Georgia Tech next season after Haynes King's eligibility was up.

NEW: Georgia Tech QB Aaron Philo is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Kelly_Quinlan and @PeteNakos report.https://t.co/C2kE1lFhe0 pic.twitter.com/ZG8kWx6mqP — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 16, 2025

The question now is if Philo will follow former offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Florida.

Florida has been active in recruiting staff members from the Georgia Tech program. The Gators have landed assistant quarterbacks coach A.J. Erdely, H-Backs coach Dylan Dockery, assistant line coach Mike Polly, and Emil Ekiyor, who are headed to Gainesville to pair with Faulkner.

What do the Yellow Jackets do now?

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It is a tough spot for the Yellow Jackets to be in with so many of their coaches leaving. They also lost running backs coach Norval McKenzie to Virginia Tech. It’s been a massive overhaul on the coaching staff this offseason for the Yellow Jackets. Prior to Philo leaving, Georgia Tech had done a good job of retaining its players, with not a lot of them leaving for other opportunities.

Philo was in line to be the starting quarterback after waiting his turn behind King. He led the Yellow Jackets to a couple of big time victories in his career. One was on Thursday night against NC State, where he ran for the game-winning touchdown to secure a victory. The other was the upset of No.4 Miami at home in 2024 that handed the Hurricanes its first loss of the season.

Even this year, he stepped up in the absence of Haynes King in the Gardner-Webb game and went 21-28 for 373 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception. Philo also put together a productive spring for the Yellow Jackets and continued to prove he is the quarterback of the future.

A good thing for the Yellow Jackets is that they do have Graham Knowles, who should be in line to compete for a starting job. Georgia Tech also has Grady Adamson, whom they picked up from Deer Creek High School (Oklahoma) in the 2025 cycle. Cole Bergeron was a massive flip and pickup for the Yellow Jackets in the 2026 class. Bergeron was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and played for one of the best high schools in Louisiana, St. Thomas More.

You can expect, even with a good quarterback room, for the Yellow Jackets to pursue a veteran in the transfer portal. There are a number of good-looking quarterbacks who will be available. You have Sam Leavitt, Dylan Raiola, DJ Lagway, Brendan Sorsby, and Kenny Minchey. Certainly, the Yellow Jackets will pursue one of these guys and bring them in.

More Georgia Tech News: