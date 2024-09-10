Brent Key Comments On Jordan Mason's Historic Performance For the 49ers On Monday Night Football
It was a historic performance on Monday night Football for 49ers and former Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason. Mason got the start in place of Christian McCaffrey and he did not disappoint. Mason ran for 147 yards on 28 carries and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. It was the second most yards in a Monday Night Game from a former undrafted player, second to only Arian Foster.
Mason played at Georgia Tech from 2017-to-2021 and current head coach Brent Key was the offensive line coach for Mason's last three seasons with the Yellow Jackets. During his media availability on Tuesday, Key took time to talk about Mason and his performance for the 49ers:
"That was awesome So I had to I was sitting there working And I had the game on And somebody had told me earlier in the day that J .P. runs And you know in this post -game interview, and they asked them, they said, did Christian tell you anything? He said, just be who you are and run the way you are. Don't try to be anybody else. I thought, what a great lesson for young players. Be who you are. Don't try to emulate somebody else. Don't try to be somebody else. I mean, J .P. Mason and Christian McCaffrey is too opposite of backs as you could possibly have. And to see J .P. execute his game in that I thought it was really, really good to see. I mean, he's a great kid. He's one of my favorites, man. since, you know, back in high school, I mean, what a, what a great night for him. And what was the one thing they said it was the most yards on the Monday night football game by undrafted, second most behind Arian yeah behind AP's boy Arian Foster, yeah it was the second most so really happy for him love the way they run the football love the way they get the ball in space and on the perimeter with different things and see him be a part of that was really good."