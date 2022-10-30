Brent Key Comments on Zach Pyron's Competitiveness After Florida State Loss

Earlier this week, Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key said that if starting quarterback Jeff Sims was going to be unable, both Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron would be playing quarterback for the Yellow Jackets. Gibson got the start and played the first two series of the game, but Pyron took over from there.

It was not perfect and made even tougher playing behind a poor offensive line, but Pyron showed toughness in leading Georgia Tech to two touchdown drives in the second half and he showed that he is the better option if Sims remains out.

Zach Pyron showed some promise in his first game as a college quarterback Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Key commented on Pyron after the game and how he admired him as a competitor:

"I recruited Zach and there is a special quality in a quarterback when you recruit them and they are a state champion in high school. Not just one state championship and not just two but when you have somebody that is a three-time state champion at two different high schools, running two different types of offenses, ones a kind of single wing under center offense then goes to a spread offense and still be able to do it, you can always say it is the system or it is this or it is that but at the end of the day, he went to two different systems at two different places and won state championships, there is a competitive drive in him and that showed up today."

Key also commented on the quarterback plan going into the game:

"We had a plan going into the game for sure. Third series, Zach Pyron was going in, we were going to play those first two series, regardless of how those first two series played out with Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron was going in on the third series regardless. At that point, we made a decision based off the time that he was in there."

Georgia Tech will be back on the road next week against Virginia Tech. The game will kick off at 12:30.

