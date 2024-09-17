Brent Key Has A Lot of Respect For Jeff Brohm and What He is Building at Louisville
When Georgia Tech travels to No. 19 Louisville on Saturday, it is going to be a matchup of two programs being led by former players who are in their second year of trying to get their programs back to a consistent level of winning. Both Brent Key and Jeff Brohm have been successful in their first two seasons at their alma maters, with Brohm leading Louisville to an ACC Championship appearance in his first season and Key leading Georgia Tech to its first bowl game win since 2016. This Saturday's game is a huge test for both teams and the winner will be given a lot of momentum to work with going forward into the next part of the season.
One thing is for sure though, Key and his team have a lot of respect for Brohm and the way he has built his program in a short amount of time. In his media availability on Tuesday, he took time out to praise Brohm and talked about the coaching matchup on Saturday afternoon:
"Coach Brohm, Jeff does a great job. Not just coaching and developing his team, but, you know, as a game manager as well. It's fun to be able to go against other coaches like that, who are good football coaches, good team day coaches. You know, the strategy and the gamemanship within the game are fun opportunities and challenges for me as well. So he's got a good football team, he's recruited well, doing a good job developing his team in the last really two years since he's been there. Another guy is at his alma mater, so I know how much it means to him to make sure they have success and that every day is the best they can possibly be. So I'm looking forward to going up there and looking forward to a good football game."
It is not just Brohm though. Key talked about the Cardinals defense and pointed to their ability to create havoc as something that could give the Yellow Jackets offense a challenge:
"Well, we've got to be efficient. We've got to be able to be efficient around the football. We have to-- you know, I think we've done a good job in our efficiency throwing the football. We've got to protect it. Can't have turnovers. I mean, they have 19, you know, nine sacks, 19 TFLs, something, you know, in two games. I've got to hear somewhere. Yep, that was right. 19 TFLs, nine sacks in two games is pretty good. So we got to be able to protect the quarterback when we throw. Pick and choose when we have our explosives and we got to convert them. I mean, we got to-- this is championship week, right? Every game moving forward, we talk about having goals in front of you and not behind, and then that's where we're at. So we're not leaving anything at home, I'll tell you that."
This is going to be a huge matchup for both teams. While Louisville has looked good through two games, they have not played high-level competition and Georgia Tech is going to be their toughest challenge. On the other hand, Louisville poses similar problems to Georgia Tech's defense that Syracuse did with their passing attack.
One thing is for certain though, Key has a tremendous amount of respect for Brohm and his program heading into their game on Saturday.